Syracuse Commits React to Start of the Orange's Season

Syracuse's 1-4 start is not what Orange fans expected, especially with a home loss to Liberty to cap it off. The struggles naturally lead to the question of how this impacts recruiting. Syracuse has done a nice job in the 2021 class receiving early commitments from talented prospects.

We reached out to many of their commits to find out their thoughts on the start of the season and if it impacts their commitment status.

QB Justin Lamson: "Nope (it doesn't impact commitment status)." Lamson added he continues to believe in Dino and the direction of the program.

DB Duce Chestnut: "Definitely doesn't affect my commitment to Cuse. Yes it's been a rough start but that's due to injuries and the circumstances they are playing through. With the coaching staff we have, I can see them turning it around."

OL Enrique Cruz: "I'm still fully committed to Syracuse. I think this year is just a down year."

DL/LB Derek McDonald: "I'm not worried about the start to the season. I believe in the coaching staff, and I've seen some really good flashes of how good the defense can look. I'm excited for our class to get up there because I think we can turn things around."

DL Elijah Fuentes: "Win or lose, Syracuse was the best decision of a lifetime. I love the program and the staff."

OL Tyler Magnuson: "Their performance does not have an impact on my commitment."

DL Jatius Geer: "I'm locked in 100%."

TE Landon Morris via his dad: "Both Landon and I feel the same way about Syracuse's start to the season. A lot of tough injuries and an odd COVID year for everyone will play games with the direction a coach wants their program to be moving in. Landon chose Syracuse over others because he felt like the coaches there really value his skill set and feel he can contribute early if he puts the work in. I see so many kids pick a program because of the name or notoriety and don't consider whether or not that program fits his or her game, and they disappear. I really blieve Landon did a great job keeping that in mind when he chose Syracuse."

OL Wes Hoeh: "Makes me even more excited to get there and hopefully make an impact to the team."

WR Kendall Long: "It doesn't impact me because I'm 100% committed and I'm looking forward to contributing to a great season next year."

DB Malcolm Folk: "No sir not at all. I'm more excited than ever to hopefully get up there and help them turn things around."

DL Jaelin Moss: "Not at all. Just an unfortunate situation with injuries."

OL Austyn Kauhi: "The start of the season obviously isn't going according to plan, but not every plan is set in stone. Things change, injuries happen, people fall off and it happens every time no matter what program or conference you're in. With the lack of a beneficial offseason due to the surprising outbreak of COVID-19 that has not only affected Syracuse but rather the sports community as a whole, many players aren't where they should be either physically, mentally or both. I'm taking it one day at a time and I'm curious to see how Syracuse handles their business in the weeks to follow."

DL Terry Lockett: "I'm going to stand by Cuse's side through the whole season no matter what the results come out to be. I'm loyal to Cuse and will never turn away just because it's a difficult moment for them. The 21 class is going to be the class that will turn Cuse around and help build the program back to what Cuse football really is."