Syracuse Defensive Commits Sticking With the Orange Even With Tony White's Departure

It was an eventful day on Thursday for Syracuse football, losing both its offensive and defensive coordinator. There is now an interim defensive coordinator in place and full-time offensive coordinator. The shift then turns to recruiting and what impact these moves could have on the 2023 class that currently sits at 10 deep.

Specifically the defensive commits, who had to be shocked when Tony White departed to take the same position at Nebraska. All Syracuse reached out to find out the status of each of the Orange's three defensive verbal pledges in the wake of the change. Each is sticking with SU with National Signing Day for the early period right around the corner (December 21st).

2023 LB Zyian Moultrie-Goddard (Iona Prep, New Rochelle NY): "It's sad that it happened," Moultrie-Goddard said. "I wanted to play for coach White, but it won't affect my commitment."

2023 DT Rashard Perry (Bennett HS, Buffalo NY): "He's going to Syracuse," Bennett head coach Steve McDuffie said. "Nothing changed for him."

2023 DE Jalil Smith (Lincoln HS, Brooklyn NY): "It was a big surprise after just talking to him this week about the plans for when I get up to Cuse," Smith said. "Was really looking forward to working with him as he is a great coach and had lots of interest in me. However, despite the huge changes in the coaching staff, I still plan on signing with the Orange come December 21st."

