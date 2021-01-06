Syracuse Expressing Interest in Two Defensive End Prospects

Syracuse is looking for another defensive end to add to its 2021 class.

Syracuse football is still looking to add to its 2021 class despite signing 19 players last month with one more who remains verbally committed and is expected to sign in February. They are currently expressing interest in two class of 2021 defensive end prospects.

The first is Chase Simmons out of North Myrtle Beach High in South Carolina. Simmons is listed at 6-4, 240 pounds and is currently committed to Coastal Carolina. Simmons verbally committed back in November, but did not sign during the early signing period.

Simmons says he hears from Syracuse every other day, and speaks most often to defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Vince Reynolds and Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow. The message from the Syracuse staff is clear, that they like his ability on the field.

Simmons remains committed to Coastal Carolina for now, but Michigan State, in-state South Carolina and Tennessee are also expressing interest in addition to Syracuse. He is one to watch over the next month or so.

The other defensive end Syracuse is looking at is Jonathan Brown out of Riverwood High in Georgia. The 6-3, 230 pound prospect holds an offer from Troy, Tennessee State and several others.

Brown says he speak with Syracuse every couple of days, most often with cornerbacks coach Chip West, Tony White and Ryan Bartow. He added that coach White said his name has come up a lot when discussing the last defensive line spot for Syracuse's 2021 class.

Brown also says he loves Syracuse because of the culture within the program and the strong academics of the university.

Keep in mind that Hayden Nelson decommitted from Syracuse, is now headed to UCLA, prior to the early signing period. That opened up a slot along the defensive line, and Syracuse has these two targets on its radar.

