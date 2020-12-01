Syracuse Football Recruiting: 2021 Defensive Commits
Michael McAllister
CB DUCE CHESTNUT
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180
School: Camden High (Camden, NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, West Virginia
DE JATIUS GEER
Height/Weight: 6-5, 260
School: Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path, SC)
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Memphis, Central Florida
DT JAELIN MOSS
Height/Weight: 6-5, 260
School: Fairport High (Fairport, NY)
Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Stony Brook
DT TERRY LOCKETT
Height/Weight: 6-1, 255
School: Springfield Central High (Springfield, MA)
Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Michigan
LB MALIK MATTHEW
Height/Weight: 6-3, 210
School: Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, NY)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Rutgers
DE HAYDEN NELSON
Height/Weight: 6-4, 248
School: Brookfield Central High (Brookfield, WI)
Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Central Michigan
LB AUSTIN ROON
Height/Weight: 6-4, 220
School: Byron Center High (Byron Center, MI)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Army
DE DEREK MCDONALD
Height/Weight: 6-4, 230
School: Marist School (Atlanta, GA)
Other Notable Offers: Akron, Chattanooga
S MALCOLM FOLK
Height/Weight: 6-1, 191
School: Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, PA)
Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Northwestern
DT ELIJAH FUENTES
Height/Weight: 6-3 260
School: Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, NY)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Duke, Rutgers, Wake Forest