Syracuse Football Recruiting: 2021 Defensive Commits

Michael McAllister

CB DUCE CHESTNUT

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180

School: Camden High (Camden, NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, West Virginia

DE JATIUS GEER

Height/Weight: 6-5, 260 

School: Belton-Honea Path (Honea Path, SC)

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Memphis, Central Florida

DT JAELIN MOSS

Height/Weight: 6-5, 260

School: Fairport High (Fairport, NY)

Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Stony Brook

DT TERRY LOCKETT

Height/Weight: 6-1, 255

School: Springfield Central High (Springfield, MA)

Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Michigan

LB MALIK MATTHEW

Height/Weight: 6-3, 210

School: Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, NY)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Rutgers

DE HAYDEN NELSON

Height/Weight: 6-4, 248

School: Brookfield Central High (Brookfield, WI)

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Central Michigan

LB AUSTIN ROON

Height/Weight: 6-4, 220

School: Byron Center High (Byron Center, MI)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Army

DE DEREK MCDONALD

Height/Weight: 6-4, 230

School: Marist School (Atlanta, GA)

Other Notable Offers: Akron, Chattanooga

S MALCOLM FOLK

Height/Weight: 6-1, 191

School: Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, PA)

Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Northwestern

DT ELIJAH FUENTES

Height/Weight: 6-3 260

School: Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, NY)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Buffalo, Duke, Rutgers, Wake Forest

