SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse Football Recruiting: 2021 Offensive Commits

Michael McAllister

OT ENRIQUE CRUZ

Height/Weight: 6-5, 252

School: Willowbrook High (Villa Park, IL)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia

WR UMARI HATCHER

Height/Weight: 6-3, 175

School: Freedom High (Woodbridge, VA)

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech

QB JUSTIN LAMSON

Height/Weight: 6-3, 210

School: Oak Ridge High (El Dorado Hills, CA)

Other Notable Offers: Boise State, Louisville

WR ORONDE GADSDEN

Height/Weight: 6-4, 190

School: American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Penn State, Central Florida, West Virginia

OG KALAN ELLIS

Height/Weight: 6-5, 350

School: St. Louis School (Honolulu, HI)

Other Notable Offers: Hawaii, San Diego State, UCLA, Virginia

TE LANDON MORRIS

Height/Weight: 6-5, 210

School: Fishers (Fishers, IN)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan, Central Florida

WR KENDALL LONG

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215

School: River Bluff High (Lexington, SC)

Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina

OT AUSTYN KAUHI

Height/Weight: 6-5, 260

School: Kamehameha High (Honolulu, HI)

Other Notable Offers: Hawaii, Central Florida, Navy, San Diego State

OG WES HOEH

Height/Weight: 6-4, 250

School: Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, IL)

Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Navy

OT TYLER MAGNUSON

Height/Weight: 6-5, 260

School: Wayzata High (Minneapolis, MN)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Duke 

RB JOSH HOUGH

Height/Weight: 6-2, 235

School: Beaver Falls High (Beaver Falls, PA)

Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kentucky, Pittsburgh

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bryant Head Coach Jared Grasso Rips Syracuse, Boeheim

The Bulldogs head coach did not mince words after their loss to the Orange.

Michael McAllister

by

bubblen

Monday Musings: Syracuse Target Blowing Up, Two Commits Will Sign Early

Syracuse football recruiting news and notes.

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Syracuse Makes Top 5 for 2022 LB

Nyair Graham has trimmed his list five with a decision looming.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Running into No. 2 Notre Dame

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers discusses the the upcoming challenge against the Notre Dames Fighting Irish rushing defense.

Jacob Payne

Bourama Sidibe Out Four Weeks with Torn Meniscus

Syracuse’s starting center will miss at least six games.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Athletics Weekend Recap

It was a busy weekend for the Orange. Take a look back as four different programs were in action.

Michael McAllister

Peel it Back Ep. 10

Peel it Back Ep. 10

Tawny Davis

Mangakahia Discusses 'Emotional' Return

The Syracuse star point guard also assesses her performance in Sunday's season opening win.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball Extends 2023 Offer

https://twitter.com/buzelismatas/status/1333130746505072643?s=21

Michael McAllister

Mangakahia Shines in First Game Since Beating Cancer

In her return to the court, Tiana Mangakahia puts on a show as she leads Syracuse to victory.

Michael McAllister