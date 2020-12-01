Syracuse Football Recruiting: 2021 Offensive Commits
OT ENRIQUE CRUZ
Height/Weight: 6-5, 252
School: Willowbrook High (Villa Park, IL)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Utah, Wake Forest, West Virginia
WR UMARI HATCHER
Height/Weight: 6-3, 175
School: Freedom High (Woodbridge, VA)
Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech
QB JUSTIN LAMSON
Height/Weight: 6-3, 210
School: Oak Ridge High (El Dorado Hills, CA)
Other Notable Offers: Boise State, Louisville
WR ORONDE GADSDEN
Height/Weight: 6-4, 190
School: American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Penn State, Central Florida, West Virginia
OG KALAN ELLIS
Height/Weight: 6-5, 350
School: St. Louis School (Honolulu, HI)
Other Notable Offers: Hawaii, San Diego State, UCLA, Virginia
TE LANDON MORRIS
Height/Weight: 6-5, 210
School: Fishers (Fishers, IN)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan, Central Florida
WR KENDALL LONG
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215
School: River Bluff High (Lexington, SC)
Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina
OT AUSTYN KAUHI
Height/Weight: 6-5, 260
School: Kamehameha High (Honolulu, HI)
Other Notable Offers: Hawaii, Central Florida, Navy, San Diego State
OG WES HOEH
Height/Weight: 6-4, 250
School: Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, IL)
Other Notable Offers: Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Navy
OT TYLER MAGNUSON
Height/Weight: 6-5, 260
School: Wayzata High (Minneapolis, MN)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Duke
RB JOSH HOUGH
Height/Weight: 6-2, 235
School: Beaver Falls High (Beaver Falls, PA)
Other Notable Offers: Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kentucky, Pittsburgh