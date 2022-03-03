Skip to main content

Syracuse Football Junior Day Visitor List

The Orange will host some of its top recruiting targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

The Syracuse football program is set to host around 10 of its top recruiting targets for Junior Day on Saturday, March 5th. Here is a list of who is expected to be on campus. If things change, this list will be updated. 

Player: Manny Covey
School: Bradford High (FL)
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Wake Forest

Player: Eric Gardner
School: Archbishop Wood (PA)
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Player: Jayven Hall
School: Roswell High (GA)
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-1, 218 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Central Florida

Player: London Montgomery 
School: Scranton Prep (PA)
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 190 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
School: Iona Prep (NY)
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Tennessee, West Virginia

Player: Josh Richards
School: East Orange (NJ)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-4, 175 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Temple

Player: DJ Samuels
School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia

Player: Braeden Wisloski 
School: Southern Columbia (PA)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: None

Player: Joey Tomasso 
School: Waverly High (NY)
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-2, 160 lbs
Class: 2024
Notable Offers: None

Player: Syair Torrence
School: CBA (NY)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Class: 2024
Other Notable Offers: Buffalo

