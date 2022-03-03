Syracuse Football Junior Day Visitor List

The Orange will host some of its top recruiting targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes.

The Syracuse football program is set to host around 10 of its top recruiting targets for Junior Day on Saturday, March 5th. Here is a list of who is expected to be on campus. If things change, this list will be updated.

Player: Manny Covey

School: Bradford High (FL)

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Wake Forest

Player: Eric Gardner

School: Archbishop Wood (PA)

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia

Player: Jayven Hall

School: Roswell High (GA)

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 218 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Central Florida

Player: London Montgomery

School: Scranton Prep (PA)

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-11, 190 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

School: Iona Prep (NY)

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Tennessee, West Virginia

Player: Josh Richards

School: East Orange (NJ)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-4, 175 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Temple

Player: DJ Samuels

School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia

Player: Braeden Wisloski

School: Southern Columbia (PA)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

Class: 2023

Other Notable Offers: None

Player: Joey Tomasso

School: Waverly High (NY)

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 160 lbs

Class: 2024

Notable Offers: None

Player: Syair Torrence

School: CBA (NY)

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

Class: 2024

Other Notable Offers: Buffalo

