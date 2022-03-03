Syracuse Football Junior Day Visitor List
The Syracuse football program is set to host around 10 of its top recruiting targets for Junior Day on Saturday, March 5th. Here is a list of who is expected to be on campus. If things change, this list will be updated.
Player: Manny Covey
School: Bradford High (FL)
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Wake Forest
Player: Eric Gardner
School: Archbishop Wood (PA)
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Texas A&M, West Virginia
Player: Jayven Hall
School: Roswell High (GA)
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-1, 218 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Central Florida
Player: London Montgomery
School: Scranton Prep (PA)
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 190 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech
Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard
School: Iona Prep (NY)
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 240 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Tennessee, West Virginia
Player: Josh Richards
School: East Orange (NJ)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-4, 175 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Temple
Player: DJ Samuels
School: Bergen Catholic (NJ)
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-1, 240 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia
Player: Braeden Wisloski
School: Southern Columbia (PA)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Class: 2023
Other Notable Offers: None
Player: Joey Tomasso
School: Waverly High (NY)
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-2, 160 lbs
Class: 2024
Notable Offers: None
Player: Syair Torrence
School: CBA (NY)
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Class: 2024
Other Notable Offers: Buffalo
