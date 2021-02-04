An Early Look at Syracuse's Priority Targets in the 2022 Class
Syracuse football signed 21 players during the 2021 recruiting cycle, and now the focus can shift to the 2022 class. Here is a look at some of the Orange's top priority targets in that cycle. Each holds an offer from Syracuse.
QB HENRY BELIN
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190
School: Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, NY)
Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt
RB SAM BROWN
Height/Weight: 6-1, 195 lbs
School: La Salle College High (Glenside, PA)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin.
OL JOE DE CROCE
Height/Weight: 6-6, 290 lbs
School: Northern Valley Regional High (Demarest, NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, West Virginia
OL MATT FRIES
Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs
School: Cranford Senior High (Cranford, NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Akron, Buffalo, UConn
OL NELSON MONEGRO
Height/Weight: 6-7, 260 lbs
School: Union City High (Union City, NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia
OL NED BRADY
Height/Weight: 6-5, 245 lbs
School: New Canaan High (New Canaan, CT)
Other Notable Offers: None
OL CHAD SCHUSTER
Height/Weight: 6-6, 280 lbs
School: Franklin High (Franklin, WI)
Other Notable Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan
OL BRAD HARRIS
Height/Weight: 6-2, 255 lbs
School: St. Joseph's High (Philadelphia, PA)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Michigan State, Oregon, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
DL KALEB ARTIS
Height/Weight: 6-5, 270 lbs
School: St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, NY)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Florida State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin
DL JIMMY SCOTT
Height/Weight: 6-3, 255 lbs
School: St. Francis High (Hamburg, NY)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas A&M, West Virginia
DB A'KHOURY LYDE
Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs
School: DePaul Catholic High (Wayne, NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia