An Early Look at Syracuse's Priority Targets in the 2022 Class

The 2022 recruiting cycle is now in full focus.
Syracuse football signed 21 players during the 2021 recruiting cycle, and now the focus can shift to the 2022 class. Here is a look at some of the Orange's top priority targets in that cycle. Each holds an offer from Syracuse. 

QB HENRY BELIN

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190

School: Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx, NY)

Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Vanderbilt

RB SAM BROWN

Height/Weight: 6-1, 195 lbs

School: La Salle College High (Glenside, PA)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

OL JOE DE CROCE

Height/Weight: 6-6, 290 lbs

School: Northern Valley Regional High (Demarest, NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

OL MATT FRIES

Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs

School: Cranford Senior High (Cranford, NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Akron, Buffalo, UConn

OL NELSON MONEGRO

Height/Weight: 6-7, 260 lbs

School: Union City High (Union City, NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Kentucky, Rutgers, West Virginia

OL NED BRADY

Height/Weight: 6-5, 245 lbs

School: New Canaan High (New Canaan, CT)

Other Notable Offers: None

OL CHAD SCHUSTER

Height/Weight: 6-6, 280 lbs

School: Franklin High (Franklin, WI)

Other Notable Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan

OL BRAD HARRIS

Height/Weight: 6-2, 255 lbs

School: St. Joseph's High (Philadelphia, PA)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Michigan State, Oregon, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

DL KALEB ARTIS

Height/Weight: 6-5, 270 lbs

School: St. Francis Prep (Fresh Meadows, NY)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Florida State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin

DL JIMMY SCOTT

Height/Weight: 6-3, 255 lbs

School: St. Francis High (Hamburg, NY)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Texas A&M, West Virginia

DB A'KHOURY LYDE

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs

School: DePaul Catholic High (Wayne, NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Duke, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia

