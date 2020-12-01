Syracuse Football Recruiting: 2021 Positional Analysis

Syracuse football's 2021 recruiting class currently sits at 21 players. It is the makeup of those 21 players that tell the tale of where Syracuse feels it needed to bolster their depth and add talent to the roster.

In every recruiting class, you have to get at least one quarterback. Syracuse did that with dual threat quarterback Justin Lamson. Beyond that the numbers are interesting.

Syracuse has five players committed across the offensive line. The line has been much maligned over the last two seasons, and help is on the way. That group includes three tackles and two interior linemen. This after taking just two offensive linemen in the 2020 cycle. The group in 2021 is highlighted by super talented tackle Enrique Cruz. Cruz is one of the more athletic offensive linemen in the class.

The other position group with five players in Syracuse's 2021 class is defensive line, where Syracuse focused on adding size and athleticism. The five defensive linemen include two tackles and three ends. The ends are all long at 6-5, 6-4 and 6-4. That shows you what Syracuse is targeting in their defensive ends. They want athletic, long players who can shed blocks and play behind the line of scrimmage.

Wide receiver is the next highest with three players committed. Again, the measurements of the committed prospects show what Syracuse is looking for. Wide receiver commits Kendall Long, Umari Hatcher and Oronde Gadsden are listed at 6-4, 6-3, and 6-4, respectively. Tall, long wideouts who can make catches in traffic downfield are what Babers likes in his offense.

At linebacker and defensive back, Syracuse only has two players committed at each spot. The Orange have landed several defensive backs in the last couple of cycles, making 2021 more of a luxury as opposed to needing several bodies. They added elite cover corner Duce Chestnut and hard hitting safety Malcolm Folk to the class. At linebacker, Syracuse has two quick, athletic backers in Malik Matthew and Austin Roon.

Syracuse also has one tight end (Landon Morris) and one running back (Josh Hough) committed as well. Morris was named a top 10 h-tight end by SI All-American while Hough was named the Freak of the Week earlier this season for one of his many video game like performances.

Do not be surprised if Syracuse looks to further add depth to its roster by attacking the transfer portal. Specifically along both lines of scrimmage.