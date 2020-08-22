Syracuse Football has picked up it's 18th overall and third in-state commit out of Cardinal Hayes High School from the Bronx, NY in Elijah Fuentes. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive tackle is a 3-star recruit according to 247sports and rated as the fifth best player in the state of New York. He is rated as a two-star recruit on Rivals.com and the seventh-best in-state according to maxpreps.com.

Fuentes picked the Orange over Boston College, who were front-runners to sign the d-tackle. Along the way, he also picked up offers from the University of Buffalo, Duke, Kent State, Long Island, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Rutgers, and Wake Forest. His primary recruiter from Syracuse was safeties/nickelback coach Nick Monroe.

Fuentes is the sixth defensive linemen to pledge Orange in the Class of 2021 and the third defensive tackle. He will be the second D-tackle commit out of New York State, joining Jaelin Moss from Fairport, NY, another three-star recruit (according to 247sports).

Fuentes made an unofficial visit to Syracuse University on February 2nd as part of Junior Day. He has also taken trips to Rhode Island, Rutgers and Boston College.

With the addition of new defensive coordinator, Tony White, and the implementation of the 3-3-5 scheme, the defensive tackle position will be counted on to draw double teams to free up linebackers and defensive backs so they can flow to the ball-carrier and attack downhill. With his length and ability to get up-field quick and disengage linemen, Fuentes will be in an ideal position to cause havoc at the line-of-scrimmage.