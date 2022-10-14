Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List vs NC State
Syracuse football has a big game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday against NC State. When the Orange takes on the Wolfpack, recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes will be in attendance as follows:
CLASS OF 2023
Player: Adam Howanitz
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight:6-5, 220 lbs
School: Valley View (PA)
Player: Owen Kibbee
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Wyoming Seminary (PA)
Player: Joey Lis
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
School: Ramsey (NJ)
Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight:
School: Bennett (NY)
Player: Cyler Rozina
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-3, 255 lbs
JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)
Player: Jack Stretch
Position: Longsnapper
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs
JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)
Player: Ian Wright
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 305 lbs
JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)
CLASS OF 2024
Player: Adham Abouraya
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 280 lbs
School: Downington East (PA)
Player: Nasere Blakney
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 210 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Player: Aubrey Carter
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-3, 240 lbs
School: Susquehanna Township (PA)
Player: Cameron Chmura
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-3, 275 lbs
School: North Allegheny (PA)
Player: Kahmari Cook
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3, 190 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)
Player: Ronnell Davis
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs
School: Middletown (DE)
Player: KJ Duff
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-5, 190 lbs
School: Saint Anthony's (NY)
Player: Luca Gemma
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3, 205 lbs
School: Ramsey (NJ)
Player: Quinn Henicle
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs
School: Downington West (PA)
Player: James Hill
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs
School: Woodstown (NJ)
Player: Jaylan Hornsby
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Player: Ryan Howard
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 305 lbs
School: Downington West (PA)
Player: Braheem Long
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 160 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Player: Cam Richardson
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs
School: Saint Peter's Prep (NJ)
Player: Ja'Meer Thomas
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)
Player: Mareon Tisdale
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-6, 285 lbs
School: Snyder (NJ)
Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
School: CBA (NY)
Player: Austin Troyer
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs
School: Middletown (DE)
Player: Hubert Wilson
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-1, 230 lbs
School: Susquehanna Township (PA)
Player: Bruce Wingate
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs
School: Liverpool (NY)
CLASS OF 2025
Player: Raul Cabrera
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Atlantic City (NJ)
Player: Lex Cyrus
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 165 lbs
School: Susquehanna Township
Player: Sah'nye Degraffenreidt
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 lbs
School: Atlantic City (NJ)
Player: Lawson Foley
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs
School: Scituate (MA)
Player: Jeadi Higdon
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-7
School: Corcoran (NY)
Player: Azir Lee
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 155 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Player: DJ McClary
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 lbs
School: Snyder (NJ)
Player: Thomas Sousa
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs
School: Shepherd Hill (MA)
Player: Michael Thomas
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Donovan Catholic (NJ)
Player: Dominic Toy
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5, 215 lbs
School: Chester (PA)
CLASS OF 2026
Player: Preston Carey
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs
School: Saint Anthony's (NY)
Player: De'Mari Clemons
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)
Player: Amari Sabb
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-9, 155 lbs
School: Williamstown (NJ)
Player: Makai Walker
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs
School: Middletown (DE)
