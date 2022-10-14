Skip to main content

Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List vs NC State

The Orange will host recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes on Saturday.

Syracuse football has a big game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday against NC State. When the Orange takes on the Wolfpack, recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes will be in attendance as follows: 

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Adam Howanitz 
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight:6-5, 220 lbs
School: Valley View (PA)

Player: Owen Kibbee
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Wyoming Seminary (PA)

Player: Joey Lis
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
School: Ramsey (NJ)

Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse Commit)
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight:
School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Cyler Rozina 
Position: Defensive End
Height/Weight: 6-3, 255 lbs
JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)

Player: Jack Stretch
Position: Longsnapper
Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs
JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)

Player: Ian Wright
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 305 lbs
JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Adham Abouraya
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 280 lbs
School: Downington East (PA)

Player: Nasere Blakney
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 210 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)

Player: Aubrey Carter
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-3, 240 lbs
School: Susquehanna Township (PA)

Player: Cameron Chmura
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-3, 275 lbs
School: North Allegheny (PA)

Player: Kahmari Cook
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3, 190 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Ronnell Davis
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs
School: Middletown (DE)

Player: KJ Duff 
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-5, 190 lbs
School: Saint Anthony's (NY)

Player: Luca Gemma
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3, 205 lbs
School: Ramsey (NJ)

Player: Quinn Henicle
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs
School: Downington West (PA)

Player: James Hill
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs
School: Woodstown (NJ)

Player: Jaylan Hornsby
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)

Player: Ryan Howard
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 305 lbs
School: Downington West (PA)

Player: Braheem Long
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 160 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)

Player: Cam Richardson
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs
School: Saint Peter's Prep (NJ)

Player: Ja'Meer Thomas
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Player: Mareon Tisdale
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-6, 285 lbs
School: Snyder (NJ)

Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
School: CBA (NY)

Player: Austin Troyer
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs
School: Middletown (DE)

Player: Hubert Wilson
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-1, 230 lbs
School: Susquehanna Township (PA)

Player: Bruce Wingate
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs
School: Liverpool (NY)

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Raul Cabrera
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Atlantic City (NJ)

Player: Lex Cyrus
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 165 lbs
School: Susquehanna Township

Player: Sah'nye Degraffenreidt
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 lbs
School: Atlantic City (NJ)

Player: Lawson Foley
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs
School: Scituate (MA)

Player: Jeadi Higdon
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-7
School: Corcoran (NY)

Player: Azir Lee
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 155 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)

Player: DJ McClary
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 lbs
School: Snyder (NJ)

Player: Thomas Sousa
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs
School: Shepherd Hill (MA)

Player: Michael Thomas 
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Donovan Catholic (NJ)

Player: Dominic Toy
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-5, 215 lbs
School: Chester (PA)

CLASS OF 2026

Player: Preston Carey
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs
School: Saint Anthony's (NY)

Player: De'Mari Clemons
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Amari Sabb
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-9, 155 lbs
School: Williamstown (NJ)

Player: Makai Walker
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs
School: Middletown (DE)

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Syair Torrence Visit 2
Recruiting

Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List vs NC State

By Mike McAllister
Sophie Burrows
Recruiting

Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
DeSmet
Hockey

Syracuse Women's Hockey Struggles in Loss to #11 Clarkson

By Timothy Charvat
Shrader Highlights UVA
Football

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

By Mike McAllister
Cuse Hockey vs Clarkson
Hockey

Special Teams Shine for Orange in 5-2 Loss to Clarkson

By Jeremy Striano
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 51: Keys to NC State Game, Predictions

By Mike McAllister
Shrader TD
Football

Syracuse Football Uniform Combination vs NC State

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse ACC Media Day
Basketball

Jim Boeheim, Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards ACC Media Day Transcript

By Mike McAllister