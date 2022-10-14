Syracuse Football Recruiting: Visitor List vs NC State

Syracuse football has a big game in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday against NC State. When the Orange takes on the Wolfpack, recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes will be in attendance as follows:

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Adam Howanitz

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight:6-5, 220 lbs

School: Valley View (PA)

Player: Owen Kibbee

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

School: Wyoming Seminary (PA)

Player: Joey Lis

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs

School: Ramsey (NJ)

Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse Commit)

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight:

School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Cyler Rozina

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-3, 255 lbs

JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)

Player: Jack Stretch

Position: Longsnapper

Height/Weight: 6-1, 220 lbs

JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)

Player: Ian Wright

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-7, 305 lbs

JUCO: Lackawanna College (PA)

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Adham Abouraya

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 280 lbs

School: Downington East (PA)

Player: Nasere Blakney

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-11, 210 lbs

School: Camden (NJ)

Player: Aubrey Carter

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-3, 240 lbs

School: Susquehanna Township (PA)

Player: Cameron Chmura

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-3, 275 lbs

School: North Allegheny (PA)

Player: Kahmari Cook

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190 lbs

School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Ronnell Davis

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs

School: Middletown (DE)

Player: KJ Duff

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-5, 190 lbs

School: Saint Anthony's (NY)

Player: Luca Gemma

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205 lbs

School: Ramsey (NJ)

Player: Quinn Henicle

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 lbs

School: Downington West (PA)

Player: James Hill

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs

School: Woodstown (NJ)

Player: Jaylan Hornsby

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs

School: Camden (NJ)

Player: Ryan Howard

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-7, 305 lbs

School: Downington West (PA)

Player: Braheem Long

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-11, 160 lbs

School: Camden (NJ)

Player: Cam Richardson

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs

School: Saint Peter's Prep (NJ)

Player: Ja'Meer Thomas

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs

School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Mareon Tisdale

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-6, 285 lbs

School: Snyder (NJ)

Player: Syair Torrence

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

School: CBA (NY)

Player: Austin Troyer

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 lbs

School: Middletown (DE)

Player: Hubert Wilson

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-1, 230 lbs

School: Susquehanna Township (PA)

Player: Bruce Wingate

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs

School: Liverpool (NY)

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Raul Cabrera

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs

School: Atlantic City (NJ)

Player: Lex Cyrus

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 165 lbs

School: Susquehanna Township

Player: Sah'nye Degraffenreidt

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-0, 185 lbs

School: Atlantic City (NJ)

Player: Lawson Foley

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs

School: Scituate (MA)

Player: Jeadi Higdon

Position: Running Back

Height: 5-7

School: Corcoran (NY)

Player: Azir Lee

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 155 lbs

School: Camden (NJ)

Player: DJ McClary

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 lbs

School: Snyder (NJ)

Player: Thomas Sousa

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs

School: Shepherd Hill (MA)

Player: Michael Thomas

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

School: Donovan Catholic (NJ)

Player: Dominic Toy

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-5, 215 lbs

School: Chester (PA)

CLASS OF 2026

Player: Preston Carey

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 265 lbs

School: Saint Anthony's (NY)

Player: De'Mari Clemons

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs

School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Amari Sabb

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-9, 155 lbs

School: Williamstown (NJ)

Player: Makai Walker

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 195 lbs

School: Middletown (DE)

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF