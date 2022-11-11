Skip to main content

Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Florida State

The Orange will host prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes.

Syracuse football is set to host recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes for Saturday's game against Florida State. Here are some of the notable names that are expected to visit. 

CLASS OF 2023

Player: David Clement (Committed to Syracuse)
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs
School: CBA (NY)

Player: Kente Edwards (Committed to Navy)
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-10, 180 lbs
School: North Hunterdon (NJ)

Player: Khyron Hill
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs
School: Orange (NJ)

Player: Keon Johnson
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 385 lbs
School: Archbishop Hoban (OH)

Player: Zyaire Tart
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-9, 180 lbs
School: Middletown (DE)

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Stellan Bowman
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-0, 210 lbs
School: East Kentwood (MI)

Player: Tareq Council
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 lbs
School: Toms River North (NJ)

Player: Anthony Crawford
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 315 lbs
School: Union City (NJ)

Player: Micah Ford
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 215 lbs
School: Toms River North (NJ)

Player: Jakwon Kilby
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Dover (DE)

Player: Andrew Kirlin
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 290 lbs
School: Marple Newtown (PA)

Player: Anthony Reddick
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 lbs
School: Phoebus (VA)

Player: Juelz Russell
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs
School: U-Prep (NY)

Player: Jasin Shiggs
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Montclair (NJ)

Player: Tyrell Simmons
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 195 lbs
School: U-Prep (NY)

Player: Ja'Meer Thomas
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs
School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
School: CBA (NY)

Player: Maurice Williams
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 lbs
School: Orange (NJ)

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Rich Belin
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-0, 175 lbs
School: Cardinal Hayes (NY)

Player: Mark Boyd
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-9, 160 lbs
School: Union City (NJ)

Player: Jordan Jenkins
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
School: Immaculate Conception (NJ)

CLASS OF 2026

Player: Demari Clemons
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs
School: Sweet Home Senior (NY)

