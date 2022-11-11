Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Florida State

Syracuse football is set to host recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes for Saturday's game against Florida State. Here are some of the notable names that are expected to visit.

CLASS OF 2023

Player: David Clement (Committed to Syracuse)

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-7, 265 lbs

School: CBA (NY)

Player: Kente Edwards (Committed to Navy)

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 5-10, 180 lbs

School: North Hunterdon (NJ)

Player: Khyron Hill

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs

School: Orange (NJ)

Player: Keon Johnson

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 385 lbs

School: Archbishop Hoban (OH)

Player: Zyaire Tart

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-9, 180 lbs

School: Middletown (DE)

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Stellan Bowman

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-0, 210 lbs

School: East Kentwood (MI)

Player: Tareq Council

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 lbs

School: Toms River North (NJ)

Player: Anthony Crawford

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 315 lbs

School: Union City (NJ)

Player: Micah Ford

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 215 lbs

School: Toms River North (NJ)

Player: Jakwon Kilby

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

School: Dover (DE)

Player: Andrew Kirlin

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 290 lbs

School: Marple Newtown (PA)

Player: Anthony Reddick

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 lbs

School: Phoebus (VA)

Player: Juelz Russell

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs

School: U-Prep (NY)

Player: Jasin Shiggs

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

School: Montclair (NJ)

Player: Tyrell Simmons

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 195 lbs

School: U-Prep (NY)

Player: Ja'Meer Thomas

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170 lbs

School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Syair Torrence

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

School: CBA (NY)

Player: Maurice Williams

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 lbs

School: Orange (NJ)

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Rich Belin

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-0, 175 lbs

School: Cardinal Hayes (NY)

Player: Mark Boyd

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-9, 160 lbs

School: Union City (NJ)

Player: Jordan Jenkins

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs

School: Immaculate Conception (NJ)

CLASS OF 2026

Player: Demari Clemons

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 5-10, 155 lbs

School: Sweet Home Senior (NY)

