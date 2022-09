Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Louisville

Syracuse football is set to host more than 50 recruits on Saturday for the Orange's season opener against Louisville. They are comprised of prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes. Here are some of the notable names that will be in attendance at the JMA Wireless Dome.

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Pharrell Adams

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Henry Snyder (NJ)

Player: David Clement (Syracuse commit)

Position: Tight End

High School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Player: Carnell Goodwin

Position: Athlete

High School: Eastside (NJ)

Player: Samar Harrison

Position: Athlete

High School: Eastside (NJ)

Player: Saboor Karriem

Position: Defensive Back

High School: West Orange (NJ)

Player: Muwaffaq Parkman (Syracuse commit)

Position: Running Back

High School: Hillside (NJ)

Player: Rashard Perry (Syracuse commit)

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Bennett (NY)

Player: Sterling Wiggins

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Mt. Zion Prep (MD)

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Judah Anthony

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Woodrow Wilson (NJ)

Player: Nyreek Clyburn

Position: Linebacker

High School: Eastside (NJ)

Player: Fatim Diggs

Position: Defensive Line/Linebacker

High School: Woodrow Wilson (NJ)

Player: Trashon Dye

Position: Linebacker

High School: Passaic County Tech (NJ)

Player: Travon Dye

Position: Linebacker

High School: Passaic County Tech (NJ)

Player: Ta'Ron Haile

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Millville (NJ)

Player: Malachi James

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Burlington City (NJ)

Player: Trumain Lawson

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Clifton (NJ)

Player: Jahide Lesaine

Position: Tight End

High School: Pope John (NJ)

Player: William Love

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Woodrow Wilson (NJ)

Player: Terron Loyd

Position: Athlete

High School: Woodrow Wilson (NJ)

Player: Hamir Prescott

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Northeast (PA)

Player: Sahfi Reed

Position: Athlete

High School: Martin Luther King (PA)

Player: Jasin Shiggs

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Immaculate Conception (NJ)

Player: David Thom-Rogers

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Montclair (NJ)

Player: Jovan Tyrell

Position: Athlete

High School: Passaic County Technical (NJ)

Player: Marshall Washington Jr.

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Woodrow Wilson (NJ)

Player: Zekai Wimberly

Position: Tight End

High School: West Orange (NJ)

Player: Jacob Zamot

Position: Quarterback

High School: Millville (NJ)

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Lotzeir Brooks

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Millville (NJ)

Player: Armani Cabrera

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Curtis (NY)

Player: Jamal Davis Jr.

Position: Athlete

High School: Tilton School (NH)

Player: Renick Dorilas

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Union (NJ)

Player: Jordan Jenkins

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Immaculate Conception (NJ)

Player: Omalley King

Position: Quarterback

High School: Union (NJ)

Player: Malachi Lewis

Position: Quarterback

High School: Morris Catholic (NJ)

Player: DJ McClary

Position: Linebacker

High School: Henry Snyder (NJ)

Player: Romelo Tables

Position: Quarterback

High School: Clifton (NJ)

CLASS OF 2026

Player: Demari Clemons

Position: Athlete

High School: Sweet Home Senior (NY)

Player: Marco Green

Position: Quarterback

High School: Paramus Catholic (NJ)

Player: Zayden Walters

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Greece-Athena (NY)

