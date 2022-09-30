Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Wagner
Syracuse football is set to host recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes for the Orange's game against Wagner on Saturday. Here are some of the notable names that will be on campus.
CLASS OF 2023
Player: Justin Denson
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs
School: La Salle Academy (RI)
Notable Offers: Rhode Island
Player: Melvin Siani
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-6, 260 lbs
School: Wyoming Seminary Prep (PA)
Notable Offers: None
CLASS OF 2024
Player: Shamir Fredricks
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-4, 170 lbs
School: Canarsie (NY)
Notable Offers: Notre Dame
Player: Marcus Harrison
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-8, 305 lbs
School: Saint Francis (NY)
Notable Offers: Buffalo, Temple
Player: Matthias Lighten
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 175 lbs
School: Moore Catholic (NY)
Notable Offers: Temple
Player: AJ Miller
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-4, 185 lbs
School: Rye (NY)
Notable Offers: None
Player: Chris Peralta
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-1, 215 lbs
School: Seton Hall Prep (NJ)
Notable Offers: None
Player: Brahim Wynn
Position: Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs
School: Timber Creek (NJ)
Notable Offers: Temple
2025 CLASS
Player: Richard Pacheco
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs
School: Moore Catholic (NY)
Notable Offers: Temple
There will be others visiting as well, but these names are some of the notable ones expected to make the trip. Syracuse has had dozens of prospects attend each home game so far this season, and that trend should continue throughout the rest of the schedule.
