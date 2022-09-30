Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitor List vs Wagner

Syracuse football is set to host recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes for the Orange's game against Wagner on Saturday. Here are some of the notable names that will be on campus.

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Justin Denson

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2, 185 lbs

School: La Salle Academy (RI)

Notable Offers: Rhode Island

Player: Melvin Siani

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-6, 260 lbs

School: Wyoming Seminary Prep (PA)

Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Shamir Fredricks

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 6-4, 170 lbs

School: Canarsie (NY)

Notable Offers: Notre Dame

Player: Marcus Harrison

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-8, 305 lbs

School: Saint Francis (NY)

Notable Offers: Buffalo, Temple

Player: Matthias Lighten

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 175 lbs

School: Moore Catholic (NY)

Notable Offers: Temple

Player: AJ Miller

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-4, 185 lbs

School: Rye (NY)

Notable Offers: None

Player: Chris Peralta

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 215 lbs

School: Seton Hall Prep (NJ)

Notable Offers: None

Player: Brahim Wynn

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs

School: Timber Creek (NJ)

Notable Offers: Temple

2025 CLASS

Player: Richard Pacheco

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs

School: Moore Catholic (NY)

Notable Offers: Temple

There will be others visiting as well, but these names are some of the notable ones expected to make the trip. Syracuse has had dozens of prospects attend each home game so far this season, and that trend should continue throughout the rest of the schedule.

