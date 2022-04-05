Skip to main content

Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitors: April 5, 2022

The Orange is hosting prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes on Tuesday.

Syracuse football continues its influx of recruiting visitors on Tuesday. After hosting nearly two dozen over the weekend for the spring game and a few more on Monday, the Orange has prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes set to visit Tuesday. The list includes multiple players from New Jersey, which is a continuation of Syracuse's ramped up efforts in the Garden State. The full visitor list is below. 

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Leo Tallarico
Position: Long Snapper
High School: CBA (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Tareq Council
Position: Athlete
High School: Toms River North (NJ)
Height/Weight: 6-4, 180 lbs
Notable Offers: Temple

Player: James Muller
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Hun School (NJ) (Originally from PA)
Height/Weight: 6-6, 290 lbs
Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Jaelyne Matthews
Position: Offensive Line
High School: Toms River North
Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 lbs
Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Rutgers

The increased volume of visitors came after Khalil Admad was hired as the Director of High School Relations with Deon Maddox sliding over to the Director of Player Development & Alumni Liaison position and Gino Gigliotti becoming the full-time Director of Recruiting. The revamped Syracuse football recruiting department has been quite active in getting prospects on campus over the last month or so. This trend is expected to continue moving forward.  

