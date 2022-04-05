Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitors: April 5, 2022

Syracuse football continues its influx of recruiting visitors on Tuesday. After hosting nearly two dozen over the weekend for the spring game and a few more on Monday, the Orange has prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes set to visit Tuesday. The list includes multiple players from New Jersey, which is a continuation of Syracuse's ramped up efforts in the Garden State. The full visitor list is below.

CLASS OF 2023

Player: Leo Tallarico

Position: Long Snapper

High School: CBA (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Tareq Council

Position: Athlete

High School: Toms River North (NJ)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 180 lbs

Notable Offers: Temple

Player: James Muller

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Hun School (NJ) (Originally from PA)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 290 lbs

Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Jaelyne Matthews

Position: Offensive Line

High School: Toms River North

Height/Weight: 6-6, 300 lbs

Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Rutgers

The increased volume of visitors came after Khalil Admad was hired as the Director of High School Relations with Deon Maddox sliding over to the Director of Player Development & Alumni Liaison position and Gino Gigliotti becoming the full-time Director of Recruiting. The revamped Syracuse football recruiting department has been quite active in getting prospects on campus over the last month or so. This trend is expected to continue moving forward.

