Syracuse Football Recruiting Visitors vs Albany

Syracuse is football hosts Albany on Saturday, but will also have some recruits in the stands. There will be plenty of local players attending the game, but here are a few notable names that will also be there.

DOM FOSTER

The 2022 Syracuse defensive back commit was supposed to attend last weekend's game against Rutgers. He was unable to make it, however, and will now be in attendance this weekend. Foster committed to the Orange last month over Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.

TREY KLEITZ

Kleitz is a 2022 quarterback who attends Iroquois High in Elma (N.Y.). Syracuse has not offered but he did receive a game invite to the matchup with Albany. In five games last season, he threw for 1,131 yards, completed 58% of his passes and had 15 touchdowns. He is listed at 6-0, 185 pounds.

ROBERT ADAMSON

Adamson, a class of 2023 defensive tackle prospect from New Jersey, was supposed to visit last week for the Rutgers game. He said afterwards he was rescheduling for the Albany game. No word on whether or not that is still the case, but he is a potential visitor nonetheless.