Syracuse Football Hosting 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 Recruits on Friday

The Orange will have a lot of players on campus for unofficial visits.

Syracuse football is set to host a plethora of talent on Friday with recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 on campus. Here is the visitor list. 

CLASS OF 2022

Player: Jordan Walker
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Milford Academy (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-4, 205 
Notable Offers: Committed to Rutgers

CLASS OF 2023

Player: D'avion Coffee
Position: Linebacker
High School: St. Pius X (CA)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 207
Notable Offers: Ole Miss, UNLV

Player: Xaye Collier
Position: Athlete
High School: McQuaid Jesuit (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-11, 170
Notable Offers: None

Player: Makhi Connor
Position: Defensive Back
High School: Inglewood (CA) - Rochester, NY native
Height/Weight: 6-1, 180
Notable Offers: Arizona State, California, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, UCLA, USC

Player: Jamari Johnson
Position: Athlete
High School: Inglewood (CA) - Rochester, NY native
Height/Weight: 6-5, 250
Notable Offers: Committed to Louisville. Also has Arizona, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington offers. 

Player: Terrell Richards
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: Aquinas Institute (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-9, 170
Notable Offers: None

Player: Zirell Williams
Position: Defensive Line
High School: Inglewood (CA)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 235 lbs
Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Anthony Diaz
Position: Athlete
High School: East (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-10, 170
Notable Offers: Buffalo

Player: Camryn Higgins
Position: Athlete
High School: East (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 165
Notable Offers: None

Player: Greg McClendon
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: St. Pius X (CA)
Height: 6-3
Notable Offers: None

Player: Jayden Rapp
Position: Quarterback
High School: Greece Athena (NY)
Notable Offers: None

Player: Brady Shaffer
Position: Quarterback
High School: Palm Harbor (NY) - Rochester, NY native
Height/Weight: 6-3, 195
Notable Offers: None

Player: Tyrell Simmons
Position: Wide Receiver
High School: UPrep (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185
Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Derrion Battle
Position: Athlete
High School: Irondequoit (NY)
Notable Offers: None

Player: Styhles McKenzie-Baker
Position: Defensive Back
High School: UPrep (NY)
Height/Weight: 5-7, 155
Notable Offers: Buffalo

Player: Benjamin Newman
Position: Quarterback
High School: Aquinas Institute (NY)
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170
Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2026

Player: Messiah Hampton
Position: Athlete
High School: Monroe (NY)
Notable Offers: None

Player: Zayden Walters
Position: Defensive Line/Offensive Line
High School: Greece Athena (NY)
Height/Weight:6-2, 285
Notable Offers: None

