Syracuse Football Hosting 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 Recruits on Friday

The Orange will have a lot of players on campus for unofficial visits.

Syracuse football is set to host a plethora of talent on Friday with recruits from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 on campus. Here is the visitor list.

CLASS OF 2022

Player: Jordan Walker

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Milford Academy (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-4, 205

Notable Offers: Committed to Rutgers

CLASS OF 2023

Player: D'avion Coffee

Position: Linebacker

High School: St. Pius X (CA)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 207

Notable Offers: Ole Miss, UNLV

Player: Xaye Collier

Position: Athlete

High School: McQuaid Jesuit (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170

Notable Offers: None

Player: Makhi Connor

Position: Defensive Back

High School: Inglewood (CA) - Rochester, NY native

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180

Notable Offers: Arizona State, California, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, UCLA, USC

Player: Jamari Johnson

Position: Athlete

High School: Inglewood (CA) - Rochester, NY native

Height/Weight: 6-5, 250

Notable Offers: Committed to Louisville. Also has Arizona, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington offers.

Player: Terrell Richards

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Aquinas Institute (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-9, 170

Notable Offers: None

Player: Zirell Williams

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Inglewood (CA)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 235 lbs

Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Anthony Diaz

Position: Athlete

High School: East (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170

Notable Offers: Buffalo

Player: Camryn Higgins

Position: Athlete

High School: East (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 165

Notable Offers: None

Player: Greg McClendon

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: St. Pius X (CA)

Height: 6-3

Notable Offers: None

Player: Jayden Rapp

Position: Quarterback

High School: Greece Athena (NY)

Notable Offers: None

Player: Brady Shaffer

Position: Quarterback

High School: Palm Harbor (NY) - Rochester, NY native

Height/Weight: 6-3, 195

Notable Offers: None

Player: Tyrell Simmons

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: UPrep (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 185

Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Derrion Battle

Position: Athlete

High School: Irondequoit (NY)

Notable Offers: None

Player: Styhles McKenzie-Baker

Position: Defensive Back

High School: UPrep (NY)

Height/Weight: 5-7, 155

Notable Offers: Buffalo

Player: Benjamin Newman

Position: Quarterback

High School: Aquinas Institute (NY)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170

Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2026

Player: Messiah Hampton

Position: Athlete

High School: Monroe (NY)

Notable Offers: None

Player: Zayden Walters

Position: Defensive Line/Offensive Line

High School: Greece Athena (NY)

Height/Weight:6-2, 285

Notable Offers: None

