Syracuse in Top Three For 2024 QB

Class of 2024 Millville (NJ) High quarterback Jacob Zamot is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Northeast. He is on the radar of several power five schools and spent Friday at Syracuse in order to watch the Orange face Virginia.

"The game was awesome and the Dome was electric," Zamot said. "The crowd is definitely a major factor, they are truly the 12th man. Talked with the coaches a lot and I’m looking forward to coming back up soon."

The game itself was a highlight of the trip.

"The game was awesome, I thought they played great," Zamot said. "They fought hard for each other, for the coaching staff and they never gave up. They made some mistakes but dug deep in to get the win. They overcame some adversity and got the win. I was very impressed by that. The atmosphere was electric, the crowd was amazing. The Dome is a very special place, I loved the lighting effects and the crowd was so loud that I couldn’t hear myself talking. It was awesome."

In addition to attending the game, The 6-1 dual threat quarterback also spoke with the Syracuse coaches.

"I spoke with coach Lynch and coach Monroe," Zamot said. "They’ve been evaluating my film and love what they see, they will continue to watch my season and for me to keep doing a great job. So I’m just focusing on helping my team win another championship and hopefully an offer will come soon."

Zamot was also able to check out the facilities and campus.

"I took a tour of the facilities and they are amazing," Zamot said. "The indoor practice field is awesome and I love that they have an outdoor practice field as well. The weight room is awesome and so is the locker room. The campus looks beautiful, a lot of people were out and about and you seen a lot of school apparel everywhere and that shows how much everyone supports the team so that was awesome too."

After visiting, Zamot says he has Syracuse in his top three of school choices at this point in his recruitment.

