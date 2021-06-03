Syracuse Expressing Interest in 2022 Wing Amarri Tice

There is a new class of 2022 prospect on Syracuse basketball's radar. The Orange has reached out to Amarri Tice, a source confirmed. Tice is a 6-7 wing who will play next season at South Kent School in Connecticut but is originally from Newburgh, N.Y.

"Coach Autry," Tice said regarding which coach reached out. "He said they're really interested."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

Tice added that the two are supposed to talk again Thursday morning and that he was excited to hear from the Orange. Originally part of the 2021 class, Tice announced in May that he was reclassifying to 2022 and joining South Kent next season.

"It's been a very long journey for me," Tice wrote on Twitter on May 8th. "With not having any offers my junior year to becoming one of the top prospects under the radar in New York State. I first want to thank all of the colleges that have offered me a full scholarship to play basketball. I also want to thank all of the prep schools who have recruited me to do a post grad year. Lastly, I want to thank my parents, family, friends and trainers for being by my side through this process. I've gotten a lot of advice from many different people. Some say I should go to college while others think I should do a prep year. At the end of the day, you aren't in my shoes so you wouldn't understand why I made the decision I made. That is why I will not be attending college this fall, instead I will be attending South Kent School and entering the 2022 recruiting class. This is only the beginning..."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Tice previously played at Newburgh Free Academy, approximately 200 miles north of New York City and south east of Syracuse. He ran with the City Rocks on the AAU circuit. According to his profile on Verbal Commits, he holds offers from Siena, UMBC, UMass, UNC-Wilmington and Albany.

In addition to Syracuse, Georgia, Georgia Tech, St. John's and Washington are among those expressing interest.