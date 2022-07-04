Skip to main content

Syracuse Makes Top Six For Naquil Betrand

The 2023 offensive line recruit trimmed his list on Monday.

Class of 2023 Philadelphia (PA) Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand has trimmed his list to six schools, and Syracuse made the cut. Betrand announced his top schools on Monday. In addition to the Orange, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State and Texas A&M made the list. After Betrand officially visited four schools last month, he told AllSyracuse he plans to trim his list to four on July 20th and is set to announce his decision on August 20th. That means schools such as Colorado (where he was previously committed), Maryland and Pittsburgh have been cut.

His visit to Syracuse was his second trip, and this time he got to bond with coaches and players. 

"Coach Mike (Johnson), he's a good coach," Betrand said. "Coach (Mike) Schmidt, he's a good coach. And the head coach, he's was awesome too. They want me a lot there. They like me a lot. They want to build me into a three year starter and go to the NFL, things like that."

Betrand's player host on the Syracuse official visit was Enrique Cruz. 

 "It was good," Betrand said. "We talked a lot about Syracuse. They're building up to get to where they want to be at, the leadership going on, all that."

As he weighs his options between now and his decision date, Betrand says he is looking for an opportunity with early playing time, a great environment and a place he can enjoy his collegiate experience. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After his unofficial in May, Syracuse made a big impression on Betrand. 

"I got to see the trophies, national championship, the wall of fame, Donovan McNabb posters, stuff like that," Betrand said. "Then we went on a tour of the whole campus and the facilities. Went to all the facilities around the school like where my classes would be at if I came there and my major and everything like that. We toured the field, the Dome. The Dome is crazy. I've never even been in a dome before, so to see that was crazy.

"After the Dome, we went to the inside practice facilities and the Carmelo Anthony building. Saw all the basketball courts. Went to the weight room with the Muscle Milk and all that. Went to the apartments complex to see where I'd live at. Crazy. You get your own walk-in closet, your own personal bathroom. That's where it's at right there." 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Betrand Visit
Recruiting

Syracuse Makes Top Six For Naquil Betrand

By Mike McAllister25 seconds ago
Dariauna Lewis
Recruiting

Syracuse Lands Alabama A&M Transfer Forward Dariauna Lewis

By Mike McAllister1 hour ago
Gertrude 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Notes

By Mike McAllister6 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Swider
Basketball

Cole Swider Impresses in Lakers Summer League Debut

By Mike McAllisterJul 3, 2022
Will Mark
Lacrosse

All-American Goalie Will Mark Transferring to Syracuse

By Mike McAllisterJul 2, 2022
Edwards
Basketball

Jesse Edwards Returns to the Hardwood for Netherlands in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

By Mike McAllisterJul 1, 2022
LaNorris Sellers Visit 4
Recruiting

LaNorris Sellers Sees Syracuse For The First Time

By Bryce KellyJul 1, 2022
Betrand Visit
Recruiting

Naquil Betrand Recaps Syracuse Visit, Sets Commitment Date

By Mike McAllisterJun 30, 2022