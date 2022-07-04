Syracuse Makes Top Six For Naquil Betrand

Class of 2023 Philadelphia (PA) Northeast offensive lineman Naquil Betrand has trimmed his list to six schools, and Syracuse made the cut. Betrand announced his top schools on Monday. In addition to the Orange, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State and Texas A&M made the list. After Betrand officially visited four schools last month, he told AllSyracuse he plans to trim his list to four on July 20th and is set to announce his decision on August 20th. That means schools such as Colorado (where he was previously committed), Maryland and Pittsburgh have been cut.

His visit to Syracuse was his second trip, and this time he got to bond with coaches and players.

"Coach Mike (Johnson), he's a good coach," Betrand said. "Coach (Mike) Schmidt, he's a good coach. And the head coach, he's was awesome too. They want me a lot there. They like me a lot. They want to build me into a three year starter and go to the NFL, things like that."

Betrand's player host on the Syracuse official visit was Enrique Cruz.

"It was good," Betrand said. "We talked a lot about Syracuse. They're building up to get to where they want to be at, the leadership going on, all that."

As he weighs his options between now and his decision date, Betrand says he is looking for an opportunity with early playing time, a great environment and a place he can enjoy his collegiate experience.

After his unofficial in May, Syracuse made a big impression on Betrand.

"I got to see the trophies, national championship, the wall of fame, Donovan McNabb posters, stuff like that," Betrand said. "Then we went on a tour of the whole campus and the facilities. Went to all the facilities around the school like where my classes would be at if I came there and my major and everything like that. We toured the field, the Dome. The Dome is crazy. I've never even been in a dome before, so to see that was crazy.

"After the Dome, we went to the inside practice facilities and the Carmelo Anthony building. Saw all the basketball courts. Went to the weight room with the Muscle Milk and all that. Went to the apartments complex to see where I'd live at. Crazy. You get your own walk-in closet, your own personal bathroom. That's where it's at right there."

