Syracuse National Signing Day Guide

There are three storylines we are monitoring for Syracuse football heading into National Signing Day. They are the decision of defensive end Chase Simmons, the decision of junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford and the status of defensive tackle Jaelin Moss.

CHASE SIMMONS

Simmons is making his decision between Syracuse and Coastal Carolina at 10:15 a.m., he tells AllSyracuse.com. Simmons has been committed to Coastal Carolina since November, but did not sign during the early period. Since then, several schools have expressed interest including Michigan State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Syracuse. Syracuse was the only one to extend an offer, and that has led Simmons to decide between power five football, or the school he has been committed to for months.

JAKOB BRADFORD

This one could go any number of ways. The junior college offensive lineman has been on Syracuse's radar for quite some time, and the Orange offered in mid January. Earlier this week, Virginia Tech offered after they had extensive conversations with the 6-5 lineman. Bradford could sign with Syracuse, or he could sign with Virginia Tech, but there is a definite possibility that he does not sign with either on signing day. In the scenario where he does not sign, he would be waiting to see who Syracuse hires as their new offensive line coach before making a final decision. All three scenarios are on the table.

JAELIN MOSS

Moss has been committed to Syracuse since last spring, but did not sign in December. I've had several questions on his status over the last few days. I am not expecting him to sign on Wednesday. It is important to know that a recruit does not need to sign a National Letter of Intent. Moss could absolutely not sign and join Syracuse, or another program, over the summer. Regardless, he is not expected to sign with the Orange on Wednesday.