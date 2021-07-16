Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2022 C Peter Carey

The Orange is after another big in the 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse basketball extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 Sunderland (MA) Northfield Mount Hermon center Peter Carey. The offer was announced by Carey on Thursday. Carey also holds offers from Albany, Bryant, Iona, Rutgers and St. Bonaventure, among others. Carey is listed at 7-0, 210 pounds. He is a versatile, talented, athletic big who can play power forward or center. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Syracuse basketball's 2022 class already has two elite players verbally committed in Justin Taylor and Kamari Lands. The Orange is heavily involved with Kyle Filipowski, Chris Bunch, JJ Starling and Quadir Copeland. Carey can now be added to that list as a priority target. 

Carey 1
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2022 C Peter Carey

Cuse helmet
Football

Syracuse to Face Tennessee in 2025 Chick Fil-A Kickoff

Starling
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Wednesday in the EYBL

Jimmy
Basketball

Buddy, Jimmy, Jim Boeheim, and Adrian Autry, to Participate in USA East Coast's Tour of Spain

Colgate
Basketball

Syracuse Adds Colgate to Nonconference Schedule

Lands
Recruiting

How Syracuse Targets Performed Tuesday in the EYBL

Edwards 2
Recruiting

Syracuse Basketball Offers Elite 2023 Forward

Buddy
Basketball

Syracuse Taking Over ACC Network on July 14th