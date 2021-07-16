Syracuse Basketball Offers 2022 C Peter Carey

The Orange is after another big in the 2022 recruiting class.

Syracuse basketball extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 Sunderland (MA) Northfield Mount Hermon center Peter Carey. The offer was announced by Carey on Thursday. Carey also holds offers from Albany, Bryant, Iona, Rutgers and St. Bonaventure, among others. Carey is listed at 7-0, 210 pounds. He is a versatile, talented, athletic big who can play power forward or center.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Syracuse basketball's 2022 class already has two elite players verbally committed in Justin Taylor and Kamari Lands. The Orange is heavily involved with Kyle Filipowski, Chris Bunch, JJ Starling and Quadir Copeland. Carey can now be added to that list as a priority target.