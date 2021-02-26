Syracuse Offers 2022 Power Forward

Syracuse basketball has extended a scholarship offer to a new target in the 2022 class.

Syracuse basketball has a new 2022 target as they offered Culpeper (Va.) Blue Ridge power forward Maliq Brown on Thursday. Brown is a 6-9, 210 pound forward prospect with 7-1 wingspan. He also holds offers from Georgetown, Murray State, Penn State, TCU, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and others.

Brown is also familiar with fellow class of 2022 Syracuse target Justin Taylor. The two know each other quite well from AAU ball.

"We played for the same AAU team for a couple years and are close," Taylor said. "I talked to coach G-Mac about him and they obviously love his game. He's super athletic, long, versatile and has got a huge upside."

Brown is a relatively new name on the Syracuse radar. The Orange is also involved with some other forwards in the class of 2022, notably consensus top 10 player Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. The offer for Brown is not related to the recruitment of Huntley-Hatfield as the two are viewed as different types of players that could play together should they both choose Syracuse.

According to MaxPreps, Brown is having a strong junior season so far. In 13 games, he is averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

Syracuse does not have a player committed yet in the 2022 recruiting cycle. They are involved with several high profile prospects, however, including Brown. Gerry McNamara is the lead recruiter for Brown.

In the 2021 class, Syracuse signed elite forward prospect Benny Williams back in November.