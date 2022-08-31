Syracuse Offers 2023 Center Drew Fielder

Syracuse basketball extended another offer to a big in the 2023 class on Tuesday. The Orange offered Castaic (CA) Southern California Academy center Drew Fielder. Fielder also holds offers from Arizona state, Boston College, Creighton, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Providence, St. John's, TCU, USC and Washington State, among others. The 6-10, 210 pounder has an official scheduled to USC this weekend and will look to take more officials this month. Syracuse is in line to get one of those visits.

Fielder, a Boise (ID) native, had a relatively quiet recruitment until this summer. As he performed well at various AAU events, high major offers poured in. In fact, during a matchup with JP Estrella, the Syracuse target who is expected to select Tennessee in a couple of days, Fielder had 18 points and 10 rebounds on 7-9 shooting in a win. He was named a standout at several events this summer by a variety of recruiting analysts.

This is the second offer Syracuse has extended to a center prospect in less than a week. The Orange offered William Patterson, a Brooklyn (NY) native, after a strong Elite Camp performance over the weekend. Patterson is looking to return for a visit sometime this season.

