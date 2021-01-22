Syracuse Offers North Texas DB Transfer Cam Johnson

The Orange is looking to bolster its secondary.

On the same day that Syracuse offered a transfer offensive lineman, the Orange also extended an offer to a transfer defensive back. Syracuse offered Cameron Johnson, a graduate transfer from North Texas, on Thursday. Johnson played safety at North Texas but is versatile enough to play cornerback if needed.

Johnson was a four year contributor for North Texas. He totaled 109 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and nine pass breakups during his career. He also holds a transfer offer from UCLA.

Out of high school, Johnson had a bunch of offers but none from power five programs. He held scholarship opportunities from Air Force, Army, East Carolina, Fresno State, Grambling State, New Mexico State and others in addition to North Texas. He starred at Heights High School in Texas while attracting that recruiting attention.

Syracuse has had some star defensive backs in recent years, but is losing three talented players to the NFL Draft. Safeties Andre Cisco and Trill Williams, as well as cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, are all foregoing their remaining eligibility in order to pursue their professional dreams. While Syracuse had several freshmen step up in the secondary last season, including Garrett Williams, Robert Hanna, Ja'Had Carter and Aman Greenwood, Syracuse could use some experience.

A player like Johnson would fit that mold. He is listed at 5-11, 182 pounds on the North Texas Athletics website.

Syracuse switched to the 3-3-5 this offseason under new defensive coordinator Tony White. Syracuse finished third in the nation in turnovers forced last season.