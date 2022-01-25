Skip to main content
Syracuse Offers 2022 Defensive Lineman Kevin Jobity Who Will Officially Visit This Weekend

The in-state product has only been playing football for a year.

Syracuse extended an offer to class of 2022 Cheektowaga (N.Y.) Maryvale defensive lineman Kevin Jobity on Tuesday after speaking with Orange defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Chris Achuff. He will officially visit this coming weekend. Jobity has only been playing football for a year. This past season, despite it being his first, Jobity accumulated 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 9 games. 

"I've been playing soccer since I was six and I gave football a try when I moved back to Buffalo from Binghamton in fourth and fifth grade, and played little loop," Jobity said. "It was fun but I didn't love it at the time. I gave it a break and continued to play soccer up until junior year, when covid happened and allowed me to play soccer in the fall and football in the spring.

"At first I wasn't interested but coach (Nick) Todaro pulled me into the athletic director's office and convinced me to come out for a practice. I did. I went to that practice nervous, and left in love with the sport. I could use my size to my advantage, unlike soccer where it slowed me down."

That size is 6-4, 255 pounds, a frame that allows him to bulk up and play tackle at the next level, or stay around his current weight and play end. He is long and athletic but still learning the nuances and fundamentals of football. Parts of the game came naturally while others required more work.

Read More

"As far as making tackles and sacking the quarterback, yes (it came naturally)," Jobity said. "However, it took me a while to learn the terminology of the game as well as schemes and how to read an offense. Film study with coach helped a lot with this."

The fact that the pure athletic part of the game came naturally should not be a surprise given his bloodlines. Jobity's father played four years of basketball at Niagara, averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game during his senior season as the starting center. After participating in Atlanta Hawks training camp, Jobity Sr. enjoyed a professional basketball career overseas.

Jobity has over 20 offers, including Army, Rhode Island, Villanova, Princeton, Harvard, Penn, Yale, Columbia, Lehigh, Cornell, Holy Cross, Bryant, Brown, Fordham, New Hampshire, Central Connecticut State, Colgate, Wagner, Saint Francis and Lafayette in addition to Syracuse.

