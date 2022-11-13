Syracuse Offers Kiyan Anthony, Son of Carmelo

Syracuse basketball has extended an offer to class of 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony out of Christ the King High School in New York. Anthony is the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to the 2003 National Championship.

Anthony is listed as a 6-5, 170 pound guard who has really come into his own as a high major prospect this past summer. Now Syracuse, the school his father so famously played for two decades ago, has put its hat into the mix.

Carmelo made a surprise appearance at the Dome Saturday night for the Orange's football game against Florida State. He received a large ovation from the crowd and was not previously announced as an expected guest. It could have been due to taking a visit to Syracuse with his son, which ultimately led to the offer. That is not known for sure, however.

Syracuse has targeted several high profile prospects in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, with Anthony being the latest. Syracuse basketball landed six high school freshmen in the 2022 recruiting class, earning one of the highest rated classes in the country. In addition, the Orange added a transfer big to revamp the roster for the 2022-23 season.

