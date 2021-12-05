Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Syracuse Offers Albany Transfer Defensive End Jared Verse

    Verse is one of the most coveted defensive linemen in the transfer portal.
    Syracuse extended a scholarship offer to Albany transfer defensive end Jared Verse on Sunday, Verse announced the offer on Sunday while on an official visit to Syracuse. Verse accumulated 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season at Albany. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

    Verse has been one of the hottest transfer portal prospects in the country. He has already been offered by Connecticut, Nebraska, West Virginia, Houston, Utah, San Diego State, Purdue and Colorado. Other schools, such as Florida State, are also in hot pursuit. 

    The need for Syracuse makes a ton of sense. The Orange is losing all three starters along the defensive line but could return the other eight starters on the back end. Verse would slide in at one of the defensive end spots from day one. Verse flashed during Albany's game at Syracuse earlier this season, even chasing down Sean Tucker on a long run. An impressive feat for anyone, let alone a defensive end. 

    Verse is listed at 6-4, 247 pounds. Verse will take more visits this upcoming week and is looking to decide by the middle of the month. 

    He was one of four official visits on the Syracuse campus. Linebackers Garrison Madden and Kadin Bailey were also on visits. Both are extremely athletic, fast linebackers from Georgia and are currently uncommitted. The fourth visitor was UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney. McKinney is from Nevada and is listed at 6-5, 290 pounds. McKinney also tweeted out an offer from the Orange while on campus. 

