Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: SG Justin Taylor

Justin Taylor has been Syracuse basketball's top target in the 2022 recruiting class for quite some time. The Orange have been recruiting him extremely hard, stayed in constant communication and have an official visit scheduled for June 9th. Where do things stand with Taylor? What type of player is he? He is the latest subject of our Syracuse Priority Target Confidential, and first basketball recruit as well.

Player: Justin Taylor

Position: Shooting Guard

School: St. Anne's-Belford School (Charlottesville, VA)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Butler, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Official Visits Scheduled: Virginia Tech, North Carolina (June 5), Syracuse (June 9), Indiana

Scouting Report: "We can break down specifics and stuff, but at the end of the day he's a shot maker," SI All-American's Jason Jordan said. "He's just really crafty, crafty in how he gets his shot off. What I like about him is he doesn't waste movement. He recognizes matchups very well. High basketball IQ type guy. But at the end of the day he's making shots on all three levels. He's going to get to the basket. Really thrives in one and two dribble pull-ups. He's great in the pick and pop. Just knows how to make shots, knows where to get to make shots. Uses his space well and really good with pace as well. I really like his game."

Recruitment: Taylor has an official visit scheduled to Syracuse for June 9th. He will officially visit Virginia Tech and North Carolina before that trip, and Indiana after it. Florida recently offered, but it will be difficult for them to make up ground. This seems like a Syracuse, North Carolina, Indiana battle with Indiana being Syracuse's biggest competition. Virginia Tech is a bit of a dark horse because they are an in-state school. Virginia has been recruiting him as well, and Taylor is a Charlottesville native. However, Virginia has a 6-4 combo guard committed and that could impact Taylor. The Cavs will be in the mix as well. Syracuse will be in it until the end, as the staff has done a great job establishing a strong relationship with Taylor and Taylor's family. He has been a top priority for a long time. Taylor is looking to make a decision after his official visits, potentially by the end of June.

Why Taylor is Important: Syracuse has been recruiting Taylor extremely hard for quite some time and view him as a perfect fit for its system on both ends. They view him as a player who will have the ball in his hands at Syracuse, dictate offense, be a three level scorer and a difference maker at the top of the zone. He is as important a prospect as there is on Syracuse's 2022 recruiting board. He may be rated as a top 60 type player, but Taylor may be underrated at that. Taylor is extremely talented and the type of player that thrives in Jim Boeheim's system.