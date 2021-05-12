Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: LB Mani Powell

We are launching a new series on All Syracuse, where we take a look at a priority target for Syracuse football or basketball. We will profile the player with the position Syracuse is recruiting them for, other schools in the mix, a scouting report and the latest intel on their recruitment. Te goal will be the post at least five per week during May and June. This will be a subscriber only feature.

First up, we take a look at Syracuse linebacker target Mani Powell.

Player: Mani Powell

Position: Linebacker

School: McKinley High School (Ohio)

Height/Weight: 6-3, 225 pounds

Other Notable Offers: Arkansas, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky

Official Visits Scheduled: Arkansas (June 11), Syracuse (June 25)

Scouting Report: Powell is a physical linebacker who has a nose for the ball. He spends at inside and outside linebacker in high school. Powell had a tremendous junior season with 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles. Syracuse likes Powell as an inside linebacker, which makes a ton of sense. His ability to get downhill, read and react to the ball and wrap up at the point of attack translates to that position well. Powell diagnosis a play quickly, sheds blocks well and shows burst through the gap. He has enough speed to chase a play down from the backside. What we do not see much of in his film is dropping back in coverage. The next step for Powell as he translates to the collegiate level is to develop that area of his game as he will be asked to cover running backs and linebackers in most systems, including Syracuse's 3-3-5.

Recruiting Intel: Powell was originally set to make a decision this spring, but elected to push that back in anticipation that visits would be permitted over the summer. Going into that decision, Syracuse appeared to be in the best position, but Arkansas, Boston College and Kentucky have all offered since. That creates more competition for the Orange. That said, Syracuse has a long standing established relationship with Powell, and has recruited him as hard as anyone.