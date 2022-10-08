Syracuse Pursuing Junior College Offensive Lineman Isaiah Jatta

One of the top junior college offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class is Isaiah Jatta out of Snow College. Jatta originally starred for Helix High School in San Diego (CA) before heading to Snow. He holds offers from Auburn, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Syracuse and others. Jatta verbally committed to South Carolina in June.

"The coaches had hit up my head coach and they mentioned how interested they were in me," Jatta said. "My ability to play there and impact their team. It originally started with coach Micha and coach Schmidt. I have been in touch with them ever since."

Though the relationship is still developing, the Orange coaching staff has already made an impression.

"Super genuine people," Jatta said. "They also have San Diego connections on the staff which is super good. The vision is clear across the board from multiple coaches."

While he remains committed to South Carolina, the 6-6, 310 pounder is looking to take more visits with Syracuse hoping to get one of them.

"Yes, I am giving a serious look to any school who is serious about me," Jatta said. "As of right now, I have two official visits left and will use them according to which schools are my top runners."

Jatta has already taken official visits to Eastern Michigan, Kansas and South Carolina.

