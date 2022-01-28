Syracuse Among Schools Recruiting Joseph Estrella the Hardest

The Class of 2023 forward is one of the top players in the Northeast.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Joseph "JP" Estrella is one of the top players in the Northeast in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-10 forward averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this past fall and has attracted offers from across the country. One school that offered early was Syracuse. The scholarship opportunity was extended in August after Estrella's Elite Camp performance. The Orange has remained in contact ever since.

"Yes they are," Estrella said. "I talk to them weekly. Coach (Adrian) Autry."

The message from Syracuse is a simple one. He's a talented player who fits what the Orange does on both ends.

"How I would be a great fit in their 2-3 (zone) and how they love that I'm versatile," Estrella said. "Stretching the floor would work perfect for their offense."

Estrella says he and Syracuse have been trying to find a time that works with the schedules for both sides in order to set up a visit. Nothing has been solidified yet, however.

The Orange is one of the schools recruiting Estrella the hardest.

"Xavier, Iowa, Tennessee, Providence and Syracuse," Estrella said.

While the coveted forward says he is unsure of a decision timeframe at this point as it is still early in the cycle, he knows that his interest in Syracuse is strong.

"They are high up there for me," Estrella said. "Great school."