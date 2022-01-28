Skip to main content
Joseph Estrella Highlights

Joseph Estrella Highlights

Syracuse Among Schools Recruiting Joseph Estrella the Hardest

The Class of 2023 forward is one of the top players in the Northeast.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Joseph "JP" Estrella is one of the top players in the Northeast in the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-10 forward averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks this past fall and has attracted offers from across the country. One school that offered early was Syracuse. The scholarship opportunity was extended in August after Estrella's Elite Camp performance. The Orange has remained in contact ever since. 

"Yes they are," Estrella said. "I talk to them weekly. Coach (Adrian) Autry." 

The message from Syracuse is a simple one. He's a talented player who fits what the Orange does on both ends. 

"How I would be a great fit in their 2-3 (zone) and how they love that I'm versatile," Estrella said. "Stretching the floor would work perfect for their offense." 

Read More

Estrella says he and Syracuse have been trying to find a time that works with the schedules for both sides in order to set up a visit. Nothing has been solidified yet, however. 

The Orange is one of the schools recruiting Estrella the hardest. 

"Xavier, Iowa, Tennessee, Providence and Syracuse," Estrella said. 

While the coveted forward says he is unsure of a decision timeframe at this point as it is still early in the cycle, he knows that his interest in Syracuse is strong. 

"They are high up there for me," Estrella said. "Great school." 

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

Estrella
Recruiting

Syracuse Among Schools Recruiting Joseph Estrella the Hardest

31 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Harris
Football

Taj Harris Commits to Rutgers

11 minutes ago
JB 3 Keys
Basketball

Three Keys to Syracuse Victory Over Wake Forest

2 hours ago
Edwards
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Wake Forest

5 hours ago
Benny Williams
Basketball

Jim Boeheim Discusses Benny Williams & Expected Roles of 2022 Recruiting Class

13 hours ago
Rice ND
Basketball

Syracuse Fades Late in Loss at #20 Notre Dame

14 hours ago
Babers Sideline
Football

Syracuse Football Putting Together Strong Offseason

Jan 27, 2022
16D56A72-7A2F-4452-80C3-5E344A592278
Football

Nathaniel Hackett Hired as Denver Broncos Head Coach

Jan 27, 2022