Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSubscribeSI.com
Search

How Syracuse Recruits Performed at Peach Jam on Friday

Denver Anglin has a monster day and Quadir Copeland returns to the court.
Author:
Publish date:

Peach Jam saw the last day of group play on Friday, with only one team with Syracuse recruits advancing to the semifinals (NY Rens). Here is how Syracuse recruiting targets performed on Friday.

Notes: JJ Starling (City Rocks), Kyle Filipowski (NY Rens) and Christ Essandoko (Boo Williams) did not play for their respective teams on Friday. The NY Rens only played in one game as their other was forfeited by the opponent. 

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

CategoryAmarri Tice (1)Amarri Tice (2)Chance WestryDenver AnglinMatt FilipowskiJustin Taylor (1)Justin Taylor (2)Quadir Copeland (1)Quadir Copeland (2)

Team

City Rocks

City Rocks

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

Team Takeover

Team Takeover

NJ Scholars

NJ Scholars

Result

LW 73-64 vs JL3

L 54-64 vs Brad Beal Elite

L 73-85 vs E1T1

L 73-85 vs E1T1

L 73-85 vs E1T1

L 40-60 vs MoKan Elite

L 61-72 vs JL3

L 63-73 vs Team Final

W 71-70 vs Houston Hoops

Points

6

16

8

27

3

0

2

4

2

FGs

3-13

6-17

3-12

10-18

1-2

0-5

1-7

2-5

1-1

3PT

0-2

1-7

1-4

7-9

1-1

0-2

0-1

0-2

0-0

FTs

0-0

3-4

1-2

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-0

0-2

Rebounds

7

6

5

3

2

0

0

3

2

Assists

2

0

7

1

0

3

1

1

1

Turnovers

5

0

1

1

0

0

2

0

2

Blocks

2

0

0

1

3

0

0

2

1

Steals

1

1

1

1

0

0

2

0

1

Minutes

28

26

25

28

7

20

16

20

10

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Copeland 2
Recruiting

How Syracuse Recruits Performed at Peach Jam on Friday

Devendorf
Basketball

How to Watch TBT: Boeheim's Army vs Forces of Seoul

Graham
Basketball

Get to Know Boeheim's Army's First TBT Opponent: Forces of Seoul

Taylor Cuse
Recruiting

How Syracuse Recruits Performed in Peach Jam on Thursday

Emma Tyrrell
Lacrosse

NCAA Panel Approves Rules Changes to Women's Lacrosse

Dino
Football

Everything Dino Babers Said at the ACC Kickoff Podium

Black
Football

Everything Josh Black Said at the ACC Kickoff Podium

Harris 2
Football

Everything Taj Harris Said at the ACC Kickoff Podium