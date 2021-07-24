How Syracuse Recruits Performed at Peach Jam on Friday

Peach Jam saw the last day of group play on Friday, with only one team with Syracuse recruits advancing to the semifinals (NY Rens). Here is how Syracuse recruiting targets performed on Friday.

Notes: JJ Starling (City Rocks), Kyle Filipowski (NY Rens) and Christ Essandoko (Boo Williams) did not play for their respective teams on Friday. The NY Rens only played in one game as their other was forfeited by the opponent.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Category Amarri Tice (1) Amarri Tice (2) Chance Westry Denver Anglin Matt Filipowski Justin Taylor (1) Justin Taylor (2) Quadir Copeland (1) Quadir Copeland (2) Team City Rocks City Rocks NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens Team Takeover Team Takeover NJ Scholars NJ Scholars Result LW 73-64 vs JL3 L 54-64 vs Brad Beal Elite L 73-85 vs E1T1 L 73-85 vs E1T1 L 73-85 vs E1T1 L 40-60 vs MoKan Elite L 61-72 vs JL3 L 63-73 vs Team Final W 71-70 vs Houston Hoops Points 6 16 8 27 3 0 2 4 2 FGs 3-13 6-17 3-12 10-18 1-2 0-5 1-7 2-5 1-1 3PT 0-2 1-7 1-4 7-9 1-1 0-2 0-1 0-2 0-0 FTs 0-0 3-4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-2 Rebounds 7 6 5 3 2 0 0 3 2 Assists 2 0 7 1 0 3 1 1 1 Turnovers 5 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 Blocks 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 2 1 Steals 1 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 Minutes 28 26 25 28 7 20 16 20 10

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!