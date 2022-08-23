Skip to main content

Syracuse Remains Heavily Involved With Saboor Karriem

The Orange is after one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class.

One of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class is West Orange (NJ) High standout Saboor Karriem. Karriem has offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. 

Karriem took official visits to Duke and Illinois over the summer. With those in his rearview mirror, Karriem is looking to visit other schools this fall including Syracuse. 

"I'm trying to head up to a game," Karriem said. "We haven't set on one because of the schedule. But coach Monroe was talking about Louisville." 

The 6-3, 180 pounder has been on the Syracuse campus before. He visited in January and in March. Both were unofficials, and Karriem is trying to take an official as well. 

"Coach Babers was saying he wanted me to get a real official," Karriem said. "Most likely in the winter." 

That would be after his senior season is complete in all likelihood. Still, the Orange remains heavily involved. 

"They are still high in my recruitment," Karriem said. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The lead recruiter at Syracuse for Karriem is Nick Monroe. While he is the lead, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers has also taken an active role. 

"We've been on the phone constantly consistently over the past months," Karriem said. 

Karriem added he has a strong relationship with both Monroe and Babers. 

"Very good," Karriem said. "They were my second offer and my first visit. The relationship has been built over an extended period of time." 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Karriem
Recruiting

Syracuse Remains Heavily Involved With Saboor Karriem

By Mike McAllister
Edwards
Basketball

12 Questions for 12 Scholarship Players on the 2022-2023 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Team

By Bryce Kelly
Mets
Baseball

Syracuse Mets Lose Third Straight Series: Charlotte Series Recap

By Samuel St. Jean
David Clement
Recruiting

Syracuse Commit David Clement Out For Season With Injury

By Mike McAllister
LaNorris Sellers Visit 1
Recruiting

LaNorris Sellers Returns From Injury With Stellar Performance

By Mike McAllister
Saboor Karriem
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Nnamdi Udeogu, JP Estrella, Mike Williams, LaNorris Sellers and Mike Williams Updates

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Women's Soccer
Soccer

Syracuse Women's Soccer Dominated by Connecticut

By Samuel St. Jean
Udeogu
Recruiting

Syracuse Makes Top Six For 2023 DE Nnamdi Udeogu

By Mike McAllister