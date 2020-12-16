Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Austin Roon

Player: Austin Roon

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-4, 220 lbs

School: Byron Center High (Byron Center, MI)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Army

Evaluation via SI All-American:

Frame: Long, sturdy frame with room to add a few more pounds over the course of his career.

Athleticism: Roon has a nose for the football and is a classic linebacker in his run and strike mentality. He closes well and shows solid gap integrity. He continues to add solid weight and will do so over the course of his career, which will make him more effective.

Instincts: Shows a high football IQ from the linebacker position. He can tend to overflow at times, simply because he reads and reacts well. He obviously spends time in the film room. He will need to improve in coverage.

Polish: Roon is a prospect who could catch the attention of additional Power Five programs this fall, and he still has room to improve, especially in coverage. He appears to be a true run and strike linebacker with fast flow qualities, but he could fill various roles.

Bottom Line: Austin Roon is an old school style linebacker that is in your face in a hurry. He gets downhill and strikes when he gets there. He is a natural at the position and loves to be violent. He is a guy who should catch the attention of more Power 5 coaches this fall, especially if he flashes more against the pass.