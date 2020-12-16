Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Austyn Kauhi

Player: Austyn Kauhi

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5, 260

School: Kamehameha High (Honolulu, HI)

Other Notable Offers: Hawaii, Central Florida, Navy, San Diego State

Evaluation via SI All-American:

Frame: Very tall with lean muscle development throughout. Room to add mass to trunk, lower half in particular.

Athleticism: Smooth movement skill relative to size, especially in pass set. Plays high, yet runs well for position. Quick on down block assignments with some ability to play at second level. Instincts: Comfortable retreating with solid ability to redirect underneath. Aggression can lead to over sets and some over-extension, but room to polish up technique at the point exists based off athleticism.

Polish: Easy movement skill on kick slide with effective short set at this time. Lining up on the right side more times than not in high school, aggressive nature is a good fit as run blocker or on chip-and-go assignments. Will need to play with lower center of gravity to move defenders off gaps at the next level.

Bottom Line: Kauhi is a physical project along the offensive line with the frame and athletic tools to become a steal in the class of 2021. It will take considerable development but his length and quickness relative to his size is on the right track for a tackle spot. With a lower center of gravity and added mass/power, SU could have an All-ACC prospect down the line.