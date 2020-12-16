Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Duce Chestnut

Player: Duce Chestnut

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs

School: Camden High (Camden, NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Baylor, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss, Rutgers, West Virginia

Evaluation:

Frame: Despite being under six feet tall, Chestnut has a long wingspan that makes up for the lack of height. That is why he has the versatility to play corner or safety, but is coming to Syracuse as a corner. Because of those long arms he can also play in the slot and is able to be physical with opposing receivers.

Athleticism: Chestnut is also a track star for Camden, showing he has the speed to play on the outside at the power five level. He changes direction well without losing speed, shows quickness in tight windows and has great upper body strength.

Instincts: Chestnut is a playmaker and has a knack for forcing turnovers. He high points the ball well and has excellent ball skills. Perhaps his greatest attribute is his ability to run the route for the receiver. He shows his willingness to study film by recognizing patterns in his opponents.

Polish: There are always things to work on in order to continue to develop as a player. For Chestnut, that is working on his backpedal a bit and transitioning from that to running with a receiver. That is on the nit-picking side though as he does a lot of things very well already. Chestnut plays with a level of physicality that you typically do not see at the high school level. He is exceptional in coverage and is one of the better press corners in the class.

Bottom Line: There is no way to underplay this. Chestnut is a big time cornerback prospect who has the potential to be the next in line of the Andre Cisco, Trill Williams, Garrett Williams lineage.