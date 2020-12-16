Syracuse Signee Evaluation: Oronde Gadsden

Player: Oronde Gadsden

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-4, 190 lbs

School: American Heritage

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Penn State, Central Florida, West Virginia

Evaluation:

Frame: At 6-4, 190 pounds, Gadsden has a frame ready made for the college game. He is long, strong and can use his size to make plays down the field. A year in a collegiate strength and conditioning program will help add more strength and potentially bulk up to around 200 pounds, but he will be part of a Syracuse receiving group that looks more and more like Orange basketball players.

Athleticism: Gadsden comes from fantastic bloodlines with his father playing several years in the NFL, primarily with the Miami Dolphins. Gadsden runs well and is fluid in and out of his breaks.

Instincts: Gadsden plays the game with an abnormal feel and understanding. He rarely makes forgets his assignment and makes the right reads on option routes.

Polish: Gadsden has spent quite a bit of time as a blocking wide receiver at the high school level due to his team's system. His route running is crisp, has excellent hands and is more advanced as a blocker due to that experience. He has the potential to contribute early.

Bottom Line: Syracuse is doing a nice job adding size, length and playmaking ability to the wide receiver position. Gadsden fits that mold perfectly. He brings a high football IQ to the receivers room that should make everyone better.