How Syracuse Targets Performed Tuesday in the EYBL
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Tuesday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. Here is how they performed.
Note: The City Rocks did not play on Tuesday but are scheduled to play on Wednesday.
|Category
|Christ Essandoko
|Chris Bunch
|Kamari Lands
|Justin Taylor
|Chance Westry
|Denver Anglin
|Kyle Filipowski
|Matt Filipowski
|Zion Cruz
|Ty Rodgers
|Quadir Copeland
Team
Boo Williams
Team Why Not
Team Why Not
Team Takeover
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
NY Rens
PSA Cardinals
MeanStreets
NJ Scholars
Result
W 80-62 vs JL3
L 76-85 vs E1T1
L 76-85 vs E1T1
L 64-89 vs NY Rens
W 89-64 vs Team Takeover
W 89-64 vs Team Takeover
W 89-64 vs Team Takeover
W 89-64 vs Team Takeover
W 67-61 vs Georgia Stars
W 78-64 vs MoKan Elite
L 57-64
Points
14
13
16
12
11
17
19
13
11
3
7
Shooting
6-7
6-10
7-19
6-13
5-8
6-8
9-10
6-6
5-13
1-2
3-6
3PT
1-1
1-3
1-8
0-3
0-1
5-7
0-0
0-0
1-5
0-0
0-0
FTs
1-2
0-0
1-1
0-0
1-2
0-0
1-3
1-1
0-0
1-1
1-2
Rebounds
9
1
8
4
4
3
11
3
4
3
9
Assists
2
1
1
2
2
5
8
1
0
4
2
Turnovers
3
0
0
5
4
2
2
1
0
3
4
Blocks
1
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
1
Steals
0
0
0
0
1
3
1
0
1
1
0
Minutes
14
26
29
28
20
29
23
12
32
19
22
