How Syracuse Targets Performed Tuesday in the EYBL

Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Tuesday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. Here is how they performed.

Note: The City Rocks did not play on Tuesday but are scheduled to play on Wednesday.

Category Christ Essandoko Chris Bunch Kamari Lands Justin Taylor Chance Westry Denver Anglin Kyle Filipowski Matt Filipowski Zion Cruz Ty Rodgers Quadir Copeland Team Boo Williams Team Why Not Team Why Not Team Takeover NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens PSA Cardinals MeanStreets NJ Scholars Result W 80-62 vs JL3 L 76-85 vs E1T1 L 76-85 vs E1T1 L 64-89 vs NY Rens W 89-64 vs Team Takeover W 89-64 vs Team Takeover W 89-64 vs Team Takeover W 89-64 vs Team Takeover W 67-61 vs Georgia Stars W 78-64 vs MoKan Elite L 57-64 Points 14 13 16 12 11 17 19 13 11 3 7 Shooting 6-7 6-10 7-19 6-13 5-8 6-8 9-10 6-6 5-13 1-2 3-6 3PT 1-1 1-3 1-8 0-3 0-1 5-7 0-0 0-0 1-5 0-0 0-0 FTs 1-2 0-0 1-1 0-0 1-2 0-0 1-3 1-1 0-0 1-1 1-2 Rebounds 9 1 8 4 4 3 11 3 4 3 9 Assists 2 1 1 2 2 5 8 1 0 4 2 Turnovers 3 0 0 5 4 2 2 1 0 3 4 Blocks 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 Steals 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 1 1 0 Minutes 14 26 29 28 20 29 23 12 32 19 22

