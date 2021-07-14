Sports Illustrated home
How Syracuse Targets Performed Tuesday in the EYBL

Several Orange targets were in AAU action on Tuesday.
Several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets took the floor on Tuesday for their respective AAU teams in the Nike EYBL. This includes Orange commits, targets with offers and others on the radar that do not currently hold an offer. Here is how they performed. 

Note: The City Rocks did not play on Tuesday but are scheduled to play on Wednesday.

CategoryChrist EssandokoChris BunchKamari LandsJustin TaylorChance WestryDenver AnglinKyle FilipowskiMatt FilipowskiZion CruzTy RodgersQuadir Copeland

Team

Boo Williams

Team Why Not

Team Why Not

Team Takeover

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

NY Rens

PSA Cardinals

MeanStreets

NJ Scholars

Result

W 80-62 vs JL3

L 76-85 vs E1T1

L 76-85 vs E1T1

L 64-89 vs NY Rens

W 89-64 vs Team Takeover

W 89-64 vs Team Takeover

W 89-64 vs Team Takeover

W 89-64 vs Team Takeover

W 67-61 vs Georgia Stars

W 78-64 vs MoKan Elite

L 57-64

Points

14

13

16

12

11

17

19

13

11

3

7

Shooting

6-7

6-10

7-19

6-13

5-8

6-8

9-10

6-6

5-13

1-2

3-6

3PT

1-1

1-3

1-8

0-3

0-1

5-7

0-0

0-0

1-5

0-0

0-0

FTs

1-2

0-0

1-1

0-0

1-2

0-0

1-3

1-1

0-0

1-1

1-2

Rebounds

9

1

8

4

4

3

11

3

4

3

9

Assists

2

1

1

2

2

5

8

1

0

4

2

Turnovers

3

0

0

5

4

2

2

1

0

3

4

Blocks

1

0

1

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

1

Steals

0

0

0

0

1

3

1

0

1

1

0

Minutes

14

26

29

28

20

29

23

12

32

19

22

