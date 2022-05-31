Skip to main content

Syracuse Basketball Recruits EYBL Louisville Stats

How Orange targets performed during the holiday weekend.

It may have been a holiday weekend, but that did not mean the EYBL was off. The premier AAU league was in action Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Louisville, Kentucky, with each team playing in five games. Among those participating were several Syracuse basketball recruiting targets. Below are their statistics from the session. 

Note 1: All stats are averages of the games in which they played, except form shooting percentages. 

Note 2: All players are class of 2023 prospects except for Donovan Freeman and Damarius Owens. Freeman and Owens are members of the 2024 class. The 2024 prospects generally do not play as many minutes as the 2023 players, but it speaks to their talent level that they are with the top team in the first place rather than with the U16 squad. 

StatsAden Holloway (CP3)Reid Ducharme (BABC)Gavin Griffiths (Expressions Elite)Papa Kante (NY Rens)Donovan Freeman (Team Takeover)Tafara Gapare (Team Melo)Damarius Owens (City Rocks)

Points

22.2

13.6

13.2

12.6

8.8

7.3

9.0

FG%

40.5%

41.0%

41.7%

62.2%

70.0%

39.3%

76.5%

3PT%

32.5%

21.7%

37.8%

25.0%

0.0%

12.5%

66.7%

FT%

65.5%

81.3%

33.3%

66.7%

58.3%

46.2%

60.0%

Rebounds

5.0

3.8

2.8

9.8

3.5

7.3

2.5

Assists

7.0

2.6

1.6

0.4

2.0

1.3

0.3

Turnovers

2.4

1.2

1.6

0.6

1.0

2.3

0.5

Blocks

0

0.2

0.2

2.0

0.0

2.0

0.8

Steals

2.0

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.5

0.3

0.0

Minutes

30.4

28.8

27.0

27.2

15.8

21.5

14.8

