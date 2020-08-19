Syracuse football has 17 players committed in the 2021 recruiting class, but have several of their top targets still available. Here is where they stand with each.

OT ENRIQUE CRUZ

Enrique Cruz is perhaps the top offensive tackle out of Illinois thus cycle. He took a walking visit to campus in July and speaks to the Syracuse coaching staff on a regular basis. SU was one of his first offers, and have developed a very strong relationship with him since. The biggest threats include Arizona State, Louisville, Indiana and Oklahoma State.

WR UMARI HATCHER

Umari Hatcher is a wide receiver out of Virginia who more programs have jumped in on in this extended offseason. He also has schools like Michigan State, Penn State, East Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia after him. Syracuse has made him a priority for several months, and have recruited him very hard during that time. Penn State seems to be the biggest threat to Syracuse, who are in daily communication with Hatcher.

WR ORONDE GADSDEN

Gadsden is another tall wide receiver that Syracuse is pursuing, but he hails from the talent rich state of Florida and one of its most notable programs in American Heritage in Plantation, Fla.. Syracuse has prioritized Gadsden, an NFL legacy, for months. Their biggest competition may be Georgia Tech, but the Orange seems to be in a good spot for him as things currently stand.

DB WILL WELLS

Will Wells, a long defensive back from Florida, has been one of Syracuse's top targets throughout much of the 2021 recruiting cycle. He recently picked up offers from Utah and Washington State, but the Orange has done an excellent job recruiting him according to our sources. He stated back in April that Syracuse lead for his services, but can it hold off other P5 programs?

DT ELIJAH FUENTES

Elijah Fuentes is a big in-state target for Syracuse. He seemed on the cusp of committing to Boston College in late May, but that has not materialized yet, allowing others to push up his list. Syracuse continues to recruit him but will have to hold off the Eagles to gain his commitment.