Syracuse Makes Top 7 for 2022 Wide Receiver

Class of 2022 Tylertown (MS) High wide receiver Jordan Anthony has trimmed his list to seven schools. They include Boston College, Houston, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Syracuse, Memphis and South Alabama. Anthony is set to announce his decision on July 27th.

Anthony took an official visit to Syracuse last month, and enjoyed his experience on campus.

"It went great," Anthony said after the visit. "Got to meet all the staff. They're a cool and honest staff and that's what I'm looking for. Especially coach Babers. He's an honest and trustworthy man. But the best part was going to the film room, breaking down routes and studying the game that I love."

The speedy wideout also spent time with Syracuse's new wide receivers coach.

"Me and (wide receivers coach Terrence) Samuel were watching my film and how they run their offense," Anthony said. "Symbolizing how they would use me in the spread type offense. Breaking down choice routes, and how many coverages DBs use against wide receivers."

Anthony was hosted by a current Syracuse receiver during the visit.

"Courtney Jackson was my host," Anthony said. "It was cool. Me and him are similar. A chill and relax type person. Don't get into too much but he told me he loves it."

The Tylertown High standout said the visit increased his interest in Syracuse and they were in his top schools. That became official on Sunday with the release of Anthony's top schools. When he makes his final decision, he knows what he will be looking for in a future home.

"Truthful and honest coaches," Anthony said. "Just got to feel like family and as soon as I step on campus being ready to complete. I want to be a true freshman (contributor)."