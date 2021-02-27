Syracuse Makes Top Eight for 2022 Linebacker

One of the most talented linebackers in the 2022 class is Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge. Kolenge is originally from Montreal, Canada and is currently playing at Clearwater Academy in Florida. Kolenge released his top eight schools on Friday. They included Boston College, Howard, Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Syracuse was the first school to offer Kolenge, extending the scholarship opportunity in April 2020.

"I'm very interested because it's a great academic school, especially for engineering, and good football program," Kolenge said. "They are also close to home. As of right now it's one of my top schools."

The lead recruiter at Syracuse is Mike Lynch, and Kolenge also hears from linebackers coach Chris Achuff.

"It's a great relationship," Kolenge said. "Especially with coach Lynch. I talked since almost a year now and he was the first guy to offer me. So it's a special one."

Kolenge has a virtual visit with Syracuse recently as well. He got a closer look at the campus and facilities during the visit.

"I did a virtual visit last week," Kolenge said. "It went great. I saw the campus and the football facilities. It was amazing. And the football facilities stood out because they play in the Dome and they're the only FBS (school) I think to play there."

Syracuse has had success recruiting Canadian prospects since Dino Babers became the head coach. They have several on the roster, including key contributors and starters.

Kolenge is looking to make his decision during the summer before his senior season.