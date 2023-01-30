Syracuse in Top Three For 2024 QB Maurice Williams After Junior Day Visit

Class of 2024 quarterback Maurice Williams visited Syracuse over the weekend for Junior Day.

"Great visit," Williams said. "I got to take some pictures in some gear, break down the offensive scheme the Cuse runs, talk to a lot of the coaches. All the coaches love me. Me and coach Beck spoke. The bet part was being lectured by coach Babers. He was very intense when talking."

The message from Dino Babers made an impression on Williams.

"The biggest message that stuck with me is to play at the Cuse, you have to be a rockstar," Williams said. "You have to be that guy."

Part of the visit included a tour of the campus and facilities. The facilities stood out to the Orange (NJ) High standout.

"The facilities are one of the best facilities I've seen so far," Williams said. "I seen the new facility that's currently under construction. It's very nice."

Syracuse continues to be one of the top options for Williams though it is still early in his recruiting process.

"The visit definitely opened my eyes to a lot," Williams said. "The way all the coaches showed love, the fact that my name was known. It definitely makes me grasp onto Syracuse recruiting wise. Syracuse is definitely in my top three recruiting wise due to how long they've been recruiting me and how much love they showed in the process."

