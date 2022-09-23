Skip to main content

Syracuse vs Virginia Recruiting Visitor List

The Orange will host prospects from the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Syracuse football is set to take on Virginia Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will have several recruits from the 2024 and 2025 classes in attendance to watch it all unfold. Here are some of the notable names we have confirmed are expected to attend. This list will be updated as new information is obtained. 

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Jaylin Ballew
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-3, 210 lbs
School: Erasmus Hall
Notable Offers: Miami, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Player: Caden Brown
Position: Defensive End/Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-4, 220 lbs 
School: Erasmus Hall (NY)
Notable Offers: Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

Player: Ta'Ron Haile
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Millville (NJ)
Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Player: Braheem Long
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 160 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Notable Offers: Temple

Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
School: CBA (NY)
Notable Offers: Syracuse

Player: Jacob Zamot
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Millville (NJ)
Notable Offers: None

Scroll to Continue

Read More

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Azir Lee
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Notable Offers: Temple

Player: Cameron Miller
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs
School: Winslow Township (NJ)
Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State

Player: Deante Ruffin
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-2, 215 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Notable Offers: West Virginia

Player: Lyrick Samuel
Position: Athlete
School: Monsignor Farrell (NY)
Notable Offers: None

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Caden Brown
Recruiting

Syracuse vs Virginia Recruiting Visitor List

By Mike McAllister
Shrader Watch
Football

Syracuse vs Virginia Watch Party

By Mike McAllister
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 46: Virginia Preview

By Mike McAllister
Josiah Brown
Recruiting

Elite 2024 ATH Josiah Brown: 'Game Day Atmosphere Was Incredible'

By Mike McAllister
Chestnut Matchups
Football

Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Virginia

By Josh Crawford
Garrett Shrader UL
Football

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

By Mike McAllister
Tucker 7
Football

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 3

By Mike McAllister
Kenneth Everett Visit
Recruiting

Class of 2024 ATH Kenneth Everett Enjoys Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister