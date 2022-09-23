Syracuse vs Virginia Recruiting Visitor List
Syracuse football is set to take on Virginia Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will have several recruits from the 2024 and 2025 classes in attendance to watch it all unfold. Here are some of the notable names we have confirmed are expected to attend. This list will be updated as new information is obtained.
CLASS OF 2024
Player: Jaylin Ballew
Position: Tight End
Height/Weight: 6-3, 210 lbs
School: Erasmus Hall
Notable Offers: Miami, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Player: Caden Brown
Position: Defensive End/Linebacker
Height/Weight: 6-4, 220 lbs
School: Erasmus Hall (NY)
Notable Offers: Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia
Player: Ta'Ron Haile
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Millville (NJ)
Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
Player: Braheem Long
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 5-11, 160 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Notable Offers: Temple
Player: Syair Torrence
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs
School: CBA (NY)
Notable Offers: Syracuse
Player: Jacob Zamot
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs
School: Millville (NJ)
Notable Offers: None
CLASS OF 2025
Player: Azir Lee
Position: Athlete
Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Notable Offers: Temple
Player: Cameron Miller
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs
School: Winslow Township (NJ)
Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State
Player: Deante Ruffin
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-2, 215 lbs
School: Camden (NJ)
Notable Offers: West Virginia
Player: Lyrick Samuel
Position: Athlete
School: Monsignor Farrell (NY)
Notable Offers: None
