Syracuse vs Virginia Recruiting Visitor List

Syracuse football is set to take on Virginia Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange will have several recruits from the 2024 and 2025 classes in attendance to watch it all unfold. Here are some of the notable names we have confirmed are expected to attend. This list will be updated as new information is obtained.

CLASS OF 2024

Player: Jaylin Ballew

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-3, 210 lbs

School: Erasmus Hall

Notable Offers: Miami, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Player: Caden Brown

Position: Defensive End/Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-4, 220 lbs

School: Erasmus Hall (NY)

Notable Offers: Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia

Player: Ta'Ron Haile

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs

School: Millville (NJ)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse

Player: Braheem Long

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-11, 160 lbs

School: Camden (NJ)

Notable Offers: Temple

Player: Syair Torrence

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185 lbs

School: CBA (NY)

Notable Offers: Syracuse

Player: Jacob Zamot

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-1, 175 lbs

School: Millville (NJ)

Notable Offers: None

CLASS OF 2025

Player: Azir Lee

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160 lbs

School: Camden (NJ)

Notable Offers: Temple

Player: Cameron Miller

Position: Defensive Back

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs

School: Winslow Township (NJ)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State

Player: Deante Ruffin

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 215 lbs

School: Camden (NJ)

Notable Offers: West Virginia

Player: Lyrick Samuel

Position: Athlete

School: Monsignor Farrell (NY)

Notable Offers: None

