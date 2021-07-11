Syracuse Watching JJ Starling on Sunday

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and associate head coach Adrian Autry will watch 2022 point guard JJ Starling on Sunday as he and the City Rocks participate in an AAU event in Florida. The Orange coaches have been buys this past week watching several top targets including Quadir Copeland, Kyle Filipowski, Christ Essandoko, Chance Westry and commit Justin Taylor. Now JJ Starling is added to the list. In addition, coach Autry will get a chance to evaluate any other players that may have a big game with him in attendance.

This weekend is one of a few evaluation periods during July to allow coaches to watch recruits in action. Syracuse is taking full advantage of those evaluation periods.

Starling officially visited Syracuse last month. He said the trip surprised him.

“It was great,” Starling said. “Being from Cuse, you kind of take everything for granted. But being on campus and around the players and coaches, it was a different feel that I didn't expect to have. It was a really, really great visit. The facility is nice. All that.”

Starling also said he enjoyed hanging out with the players during the visit.

“They didn't have everybody on campus, so we were only able to play three on three,” Starling said. “But it was great. I know some of the players already so our bond is already there. They were really cool. As you know, Symir's there. We're really, really close. He's like family. It was really good. They were just telling me it would be a great fit for me to come up there and play with them. Honestly, we didn't really talk about basketball too much. We were just having fun with each other, hanging out and playing games.”