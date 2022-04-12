Ta'kai Chisolm Feels Comfortable on Syracuse Visit

The class of 2023 athlete discusses recent trip to Central New York.

Syracuse football has hosted a lot of visitors from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes in recent weeks. One of those was Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph Regional tight end/defensive lineman Ta'kai Chisolm.

"Syracuse was legit," Chilsom said. "I love the big Orange. I did a photo shoot, tour and meeting with the coaches. The best part was talking with the coaches. It wasn't just about what they thought about football, it was about what they thought about life as well and I loved that."

Chisolm had the opportunity to speak with several members of Syracuse's coaching and recruiting staff.

"Spoke with coach Ahmad, Monroe and Achuff," Chisolm said. "It was definitely an honor speaking with them. Had a great time. Can't wait to talk to them again."

Chisolm was impressed by Syracuse's campus and facilities, but one thing stood out above all else.

"The place itself is phenomenal," Chisolm said. "Everything stood out. The most outstanding thing was that Dome."

The visit left an impression on the 6-4, 230 pounder.

"Visit definitely welcome me," Chisolm said. "Felt very comfortable in Syracuse. Definitely one of my top schools by far."

Chisolm plans to also visit Penn State, Kent State, UMass, Pittsburgh and Rutgers this spring.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF