Ta'Ron Haile Gets Closer Look at Syracuse

One of the top wideouts in the Northeast in the 2024 class is Millville (NJ) High standout Ta'Ron Haile. The 6-0, 170 pounder took an unofficial visit to Syracuse last week.

"It was good," Haile said. "The coaches were amazing. They took care of me. They took me on a tour of the facility and I took pictures. Then we went around the campus. It was a really good visit. It was fun. I liked it a lot."

The tour of the campus and facilities was one of the highlights of the trip.

"It was a nice experience," Haile said. "Everything looked amazing. I liked the field and how they honored their players. The coaching was was cool to converse with. It was nice to actually get a feel of the place. Definitely wouldn't mind visiting again."

In addition, spending time with the Orange coaching staff was an important aspect of the visit.

"Coach (Khalil) Ahmad, coach (Deon) Maddox and coach (Dino) Babers," Haile said. "It was fun hanging with them and getting to see everything."

It is still in the early stages of Haile's recruitment. He says he is still thinking about schools involved, where they stand and his interest level in each. Besides Syracuse, Boston College, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Temple are also recruiting him hard. His offer list also includes Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF