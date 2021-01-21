Syracuse Reaches Out to Tennessee Transfer

The Orange continue to look for help along the offensive line.

Tennessee offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, and Syracuse is among the schools who have already reached out. Other schools include Texas Tech, Houston, Maryland, Oklahoma State and Arizona State. Johnson is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is a former class of 2016 prospect out of Imhotep in Philadelphia. He signed with Rhode Island and spent one season there before transferring to Arizona Western Junior College. Johnson spent one season at the JUCO level before signing with Tennessee as part of their 2018 class. He chose the Volunteers over Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Texas, USC, Utah and West Virginia, among others.

From there, Johnson earned a starting guard spot in 2018 and started in 11 games. After battling injuries in 2019, Johnson made five starts in 2020 at left tackle. That experience at both guard and tackle will make him a coveted transfer. He is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds on the Tennessee Athletics website.

As a junior college prospect, Johnson was 2017 NJCAA First Team All-American, 2017 All-Western States Football League First Team and 2017 All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference First Team.

Tennessee fired former head coach Jeremy Pruitt recently, which has led to committed recruits reopening their recruitments and several key contributors entering the transfer portal. Johnson is not required to transfer by entering the portal. He does have the option to return to Tennessee if he so chooses.

Syracuse is looking to revamp its offensive line this offseason, and have looked into other offensive line transfers. They are also heavily pursuing junior college offensive lineman Jakob Bradford.