Recruiting Ties for New Syracuse Receivers Coach Terrence Samuel

A source has confirmed that Syracuse is hiring Terrence Samuel to be its new receivers coach. Samuel spent nine years at Michigan State before coaching this past season at UNLV. During his coaching career, Samuel has coached several highly productive players. What about Samuel as a recruiter? A review of his recruiting history shows he brings a lot to the table.

During his time with Michigan State, Samuel recruited primarily in the Midwest. This makes sense given the talent in short proximity to the Spartans' campus. Samuel was able to land players out of Southfield, Belleville, Martin Luther King High School, Cass Tech, West Bloomfield, Pioneer, Skyline, Walled Lake Western and other Michigan High schools. In fact, he helped earn commitments from four players out of Cass Tech, one of Michigan's top programs.

In addition to Michigan, Samuel has recruiting ties to Ohio, Texas, Georgia and New Jersey. He was the primary in New Jersey four star receiver Cameron Chambers' recruitment (2016 cycle) and successfully landed his commitment at Michigan State over a host of blue blood programs including Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others. He was also the primary on players from Texas, Georgia and Ohio over several different positions.

One name Syracuse fans will know well is Trishton Jackson. He transferred from Michigan State to Syracuse before heading to the NFL where he is now with the Rams. Jackson's primary when he signed with Michigan State? Terrence Samuel.

Samuel is not limited to just wide receivers. He has recruited almost every position on the field during his coaching career. At Michigan State, he helped land five star defensive lineman Malik McDowell in the 2014 class. McDowell was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. Samuel has also helped land highly coveted offensive line prospects, including top 100 overall prospect Devontae Dobbs in the 2019 cycle.

Which area is assigned to Samuel remains to be seen, but expect him to have a hand in any receivers Syracuse recruits going forward. Given Samuel's extensive history recruiting the state of Michigan, it makes the most sense to take advantage of his established relationships with prominent high school coaches there. But his recruiting prowess has shown he can successful elsewhere as well.