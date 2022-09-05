Skip to main content
Naquil Betrand Junior Highlights

Texas A&M Commit Naquil Betrand Impressed With Syracuse's Game Day Atmosphere

The Orange hosted its longtime offensive line target on Saturday.

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Naquil Betrand has been one of Syracuse football's top targets this cycle. While he committed to Texas A&M in August, that has not stopped the Orange from continuing to recruit the 6-7, 310-pounder. 

"I was talking to the coaches and they were saying I needed to just see the progress they've built over the past offseason," Betrand said. "I asked my mom, my grandma and my dad if they were cool with it. They were cool with it so I was like, 'I'd love to go up there and check them out.' I had a game on Thursday and didn't have school on Saturday so I mine as well go check them out. See how they're doing, you know?"

How they were doing was quite well. Syracuse dominated Louisville 31-7 and Betrand took note of the electricity inside the Dome. 

"It was a lot," Betrand said. "I didn't expect that, to be honest with you. Really everything surprised me from the atmosphere to the fan base, the way the fans really care about Syracuse football. I didn't know they cared that much. That really showed a lot about them. I was sitting like two sections down (from the student section) and we could still hear them. The whole Dome was loud, actually."

While watching the game, Betrand focused on the play of the offensive line. 

"The offensive line played really good," Betrand said. "They all played together, everybody was gelled. Nothing was forced. Everyone took their team, got done what needed to be done. I really liked that." 

Where does this visit leave Syracuse within his recruitment?

"I'm just taking it step by step," Betrand said. "One step at a time. I'm not going to rush anything so I'm just taking everything slow. Syracuse has a chance with me still. I still like them a lot. The fan base, the coaching staff, they've built a real deep relationship with me. They've told me the truth from the day I started talking to them, so I can't just cut that off."

